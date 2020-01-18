medindia

Next-Gen Radiation Therapy Now Available for Cancer Patients in India

January 18, 2020
Most advanced version of TomoTherapy Radixact X9, the smartest radiation therapy, has been launched by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi to help treat the most complicated cancer tumors.
Next-Gen Radiation Therapy Now Available for Cancer Patients in India
Tomotherapy comes as a boon for cancer treatment since it has a higher degree of precision, speed, and accuracy.

Patients find it more comfortable to be treated under this technology owing to the rotational helical mechanism, also the set-up time is lesser as compared to other therapies.

"The launch of the most advanced version of Tomotherapy technology is a truly remarkable development in the field of Radiation Oncology. This will be a revolutionary step in the treatment of cancer. With this system, we can deliver both fractionated radiotherapy as well as SBRT and Radiosurgery," said Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

"The new generation radiation machine and our highly experienced team enable us to move ahead towards precise and personalized care, therefore improving the quality of life of cancer patients and ensure better clinical outcomes," Reddy added.

The best outcomes are for the treatment of bilateral breast cancer, pediatric oncology, and all other forms of cancer.

"We are taking precision and excellence to the next level with the revolutionary Radixact-X9: Tomotherapy, system powered by state-of-the-art 3D CT imaging. It uses a linear accelerator to deliver high-dose radiation to the tumor with sub-millimeter precision," said P Shivakumar, Managing Director, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

"With the most recent introduction of Radixact X9, radiation oncology has reached a new horizon in the race of effective curative treatment for cancer. Large field size can be targeted at once. 1.35 cms of length can be targeted without repositioning the machine," Shivakumar added.

Source: IANS

