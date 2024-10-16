Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Navapriya S. (2024, October 16). Peanut Allergies in Children: Lessons Learned from Two Decades . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/peanut-allergies-in-children-lessons-learned-from-two-decades-217601-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Navapriya S. "Peanut Allergies in Children: Lessons Learned from Two Decades". Medindia. Oct 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/peanut-allergies-in-children-lessons-learned-from-two-decades-217601-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Navapriya S. "Peanut Allergies in Children: Lessons Learned from Two Decades". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/peanut-allergies-in-children-lessons-learned-from-two-decades-217601-1.htm. (accessed Oct 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Navapriya S. 2024. Peanut Allergies in Children: Lessons Learned from Two Decades. Medindia, viewed Oct 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/peanut-allergies-in-children-lessons-learned-from-two-decades-217601-1.htm.