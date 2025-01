Inactivity is a Silent Risk–Detect It, Defeat It

Regular physical activity reduces risks of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity. Stay active for a healthier life!

Highlights: Screening patients for physical inactivity can play an essential role in improving health outcomes

Physical inactivity is an important factor in various chronic diseases

Physical inactivity screening can be made a routine part of every visit to tackle the rising rates of chronic disease linked to inactivity

Healthier Patients Screened for Inactivity

Physical Activity Lowers Chronic Disease Risk

Expanding Inactivity Screenings Could Improve Health

Screening patients for physical inactivity can play an essential role in improving health outcomes. One approach is using a tool designed to assess whether patients are engaging in the recommended levels of physical activity.

Those who are screened have better health outcomes compared to those who aren't screened. Interestingly, screened patients tend to be healthier overall. They had lower levels of common risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol. This is in contrast to previous claims that suggested screened patients may be older and have more health problems.

One possible reason for this difference is that healthier patients may be more likely to seek preventive care. This suggests that the patients may have been more motivated to maintain healthy habits sometimes referred to as the "worried well".

Physically active patients had significantly better health outcomes. Active patients also had a lower risk of chronic diseases compared to those who were inactive or less active.

The above findings were consistent with previous studies, which have shown that regular physical activity reduces health risks. Active individuals are generally at a lower risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and obesity all of which are linked to physical inactivity.

Presently, physical inactivity screenings are often limited to specific visits or patient populations such as those attending annual wellness check-ups or specialty clinics which limits the potential for early interventions that could help prevent or manage chronic disease.

Expanding screening to include all patients can lead to better health outcomes. By identifying individuals who are not physically active, healthcare providers can intervene earlier.

Physical inactivity screening can be made a routine part of every visit. This simple initiative can help to identify health problems at an early stage and can reduce the burden of chronic diseases.