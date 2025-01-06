About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Detection of Colorectal Cancer: The Role of Ephrin-A1

Written by Swethapriya Sampath , Dr. Bhavani Gunasekaran
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Avinash Ramani Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics on Jan 6 2025 4:07 PM

Ephrin-A1, a new biomarker, offers early colorectal cancer detection with accuracy and less invasiveness.

Highlights:
  • Traditional colorectal cancer (CRC) tests are effective but invasive and sometimes inaccurate
  • Ephrin-A1, a protein biomarker shows potential for early CRC detection through liquid biopsies
  • Combining Ephrin-A1 with the carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) test enhances diagnostic accuracy
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Most people diagnosed with CRC are older than 60 years, and about 20% of them are diagnosed with end-stage cancer.
End-stage cancer spreads to other organs of the body making their chances of survival very low, less than 15% over five years. To save lives and improve treatment, a new biomarker Ephrin-A1 shows potential for early cancer detection (1 Trusted Source
The diagnostic value of serum Ephrin-A1 in patients with colorectal cancer

Go to source).


Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.
Traditional Colorectal Cancer Screening Methods

Traditional methods like fecal immunochemical test (FIT), sigmoidoscopy, and colonoscopy are used for early detection of CRC. A FIT is a stool test that checks for hidden blood. Sigmoidoscopy examines the lower part of the colon and colonoscopy examines the inside of the colon and rectum.

These tests are recommended for people aged 50 and above with no symptoms of CRC. however, sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy are invasive procedures that can be uncomfortable and painful for many people. FIT can sometimes give false positive and false negative results.


New Screening Tests for Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer screening is important to prevent CRC-related death. New blood and stool tests show promising results.

Ephrin-A1 for Early Colorectal Cancer Detection

Recent advancements in liquid biopsies offer a less invasive alternative. Ephrin-A1 is a protein biomarker identified in blood vessel cells associated with many cancers like breast and stomach cancer. The function of this protein changes depending on the cancer type.

The levels of Ephrin-A1 are usually higher in the advanced stages of some cancers but surprisingly it was high in the early stage of CRC. This makes Ephrin-A1 a promising biomarker for the early detection of CRC with less invasiveness.


Diet and Colorectal Cancer: What is the Connection?
What you eat plays a crucial role in the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Find out how food and dietary habits are linked to colorectal cancer.

Biomarkers for Colorectal Screening

Biomarkers are identified based on the criteria:
  • Easy to measure
  • Accurate in detecting CRC
  • Effective in identifying the disease in its early stages
Some potential biomarkers being studied for CRC detection are cell-free DNA (cfDNA), microRNAs, and proteins like IGFBP2 and KT1. Blood tests like mSEPT9 assay, carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), and cancer antigen 19-9 (CA19-9) tests are used for early detection of CRC. However, the assay technique works better for late-stage CRC detection and CEA tests are less sensitive for early detection of CRC.

When Ephrin-A1 was combined with the CEA test, it had 87.5% sensitivity, 72.07% specificity, and an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.849. This showed overall diagnostic accuracy.

With advancements in diagnostic technologies, CRC screening can be enhanced offering more accessible, accurate, and less invasive options for patients worldwide.

Reference:
  1. The diagnostic value of serum Ephrin-A1 in patients with colorectal cancer - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-82540-2)

Source-Medindia
