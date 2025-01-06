Early Detection of Colorectal Cancer: The Role of Ephrin-A1

Ephrin-A1, a new biomarker, offers early colorectal cancer detection with accuracy and less invasiveness.
- Traditional colorectal cancer (CRC) tests are effective but invasive and sometimes inaccurate
- Ephrin-A1, a protein biomarker shows potential for early CRC detection through liquid biopsies
- Combining Ephrin-A1 with the carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) test enhances diagnostic accuracy
The diagnostic value of serum Ephrin-A1 in patients with colorectal cancer
Traditional Colorectal Cancer Screening MethodsTraditional methods like fecal immunochemical test (FIT), sigmoidoscopy, and colonoscopy are used for early detection of CRC. A FIT is a stool test that checks for hidden blood. Sigmoidoscopy examines the lower part of the colon and colonoscopy examines the inside of the colon and rectum.
These tests are recommended for people aged 50 and above with no symptoms of CRC. however, sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy are invasive procedures that can be uncomfortable and painful for many people. FIT can sometimes give false positive and false negative results.
Ephrin-A1 for Early Colorectal Cancer DetectionRecent advancements in liquid biopsies offer a less invasive alternative. Ephrin-A1 is a protein biomarker identified in blood vessel cells associated with many cancers like breast and stomach cancer. The function of this protein changes depending on the cancer type.
The levels of Ephrin-A1 are usually higher in the advanced stages of some cancers but surprisingly it was high in the early stage of CRC. This makes Ephrin-A1 a promising biomarker for the early detection of CRC with less invasiveness.
Biomarkers for Colorectal ScreeningBiomarkers are identified based on the criteria:
- Easy to measure
- Accurate in detecting CRC
- Effective in identifying the disease in its early stages
When Ephrin-A1 was combined with the CEA test, it had 87.5% sensitivity, 72.07% specificity, and an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.849. This showed overall diagnostic accuracy.
With advancements in diagnostic technologies, CRC screening can be enhanced offering more accessible, accurate, and less invasive options for patients worldwide.
