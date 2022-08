How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?

The monkeypox virus can persist on various household goods like couches, blankets, coffee makers, computer mouse and other surfaces even after routine disinfection, according to a recent study on monkeypox conducted by the CDC. The study participants routinely cleaned and sanitised their surroundings, washed their hands multiple times daily, and took more frequent showers. However, researchers found the virus in 70% of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began. The virus was present on couches, blankets, a coffee machine, a computer mouse and a light switch. Two monkeypox patients claimed they had disinfected surfaces and washed their hands numerous times.

‘Despite routine disinfection, the monkeypox virus can remain on many common household items for several days.’

What are the symptoms of monkeypox? Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis or a virus that spreads from animals to humans. The symptoms of monkeypox are comparable to smallpox but are less severe clinically. Fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes are the classic symptoms of monkeypox, which can also result in various medical consequences. The condition often has a 2-4-week symptom duration and is self-limited.



Lesions are among the symptoms, which typically appear 1-3 days after the commencement of a fever, continue for about 2-4 weeks, and are frequently painful until the point of healing. They then turn itchy. Monkeypox has a marked preference for the palms and soles.



The CDC reported that 'no live virus' was discovered on any objects or surfaces. The researchers concluded that cleaning and disinfection procedures may have reduced the level of contamination in the home. The virus can spread through body fluids or the objects of an infected person. However, it is not clear how much some surface contamination contributes to the indirect transmission of the monkeypox virus.