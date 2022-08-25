How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?

- Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis or a virus that spreads from animals to humans
- The virus can be found on high-contact surfaces up to 20 days after the symptom onset
- Uncertainty exists about the extent to which surface contamination aids in the spread of the monkeypox virus
The monkeypox virus can persist on various household goods like couches, blankets, coffee makers, computer mouse and other surfaces even after routine disinfection, according to a recent study on monkeypox conducted by the CDC.
The study participants routinely cleaned and sanitised their surroundings, washed their hands multiple times daily, and took more frequent showers. However, researchers found the virus in 70% of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began. The virus was present on couches, blankets, a coffee machine, a computer mouse and a light switch. Two monkeypox patients claimed they had disinfected surfaces and washed their hands numerous times.
The CDC reported that 'no live virus' was discovered on any objects or surfaces. The researchers concluded that cleaning and disinfection procedures may have reduced the level of contamination in the home. The virus can spread through body fluids or the objects of an infected person. However, it is not clear how much some surface contamination contributes to the indirect transmission of the monkeypox virus.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis or a virus that spreads from animals to humans. The symptoms of monkeypox are comparable to smallpox but are less severe clinically. Fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes are the classic symptoms of monkeypox, which can also result in various medical consequences. The condition often has a 2-4-week symptom duration and is self-limited.
Lesions are among the symptoms, which typically appear 1-3 days after the commencement of a fever, continue for about 2-4 weeks, and are frequently painful until the point of healing. They then turn itchy. Monkeypox has a marked preference for the palms and soles.
Source: Medindia
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, August 25). How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 25, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-long-does-monkeypox-virus-stay-on-household-surfaces-208400-1.htm.
-
MLA
Dr. Trupti Shirole. " How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?". Medindia. Aug 25, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-long-does-monkeypox-virus-stay-on-household-surfaces-208400-1.htm>.
Chicago
Dr. Trupti Shirole. " How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-long-does-monkeypox-virus-stay-on-household-surfaces-208400-1.htm. (accessed Aug 25, 2022).
Harvard
Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. How Long Does Monkeypox Virus Stay on Household Surfaces?. Medindia, viewed Aug 25, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-long-does-monkeypox-virus-stay-on-household-surfaces-208400-1.htm.