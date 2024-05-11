About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Mother's Day: How a Mother Can Give Herself the Gift of Health and Wellbeing

Mother's Day: How a Mother Can Give Herself the Gift of Health and Wellbeing

by Dr. Krishanga on May 11 2024 11:26 AM

Highlights:
  • Self-compassion and self-care are essential for maternal wellbeing
  • Setting boundaries and seeking support are key strategies for managing stress
  • Mindfulness practices and personal growth foster resilience and fulfillment in motherhood
Mother's Day is a celebration honoring the influence of mothers in society, their love, and the sacrifices they make for their families. While it's a beautiful occasion to cherish the bond between mothers and their children, it's also essential for mothers to prioritize their own wellbeing amidst their nurturing roles. This Mother's Day, instead of solely focusing on the external gestures of appreciation, give yourself the invaluable present of wellbeing (1 Trusted Source
11 Health Screening Tests Every Woman Should Have

Go to source).
1. Self-Compassion
One of the most significant gifts a mother can give herself is self-compassion. Often, mothers tend to put enormous pressure on themselves to be perfect caregivers, juggling numerous responsibilities. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that it's okay not to be perfect. Embracing imperfections and treating oneself with kindness and understanding can significantly enhance overall wellbeing.

Honoring Mom: Give the Gift of Health This Mother's Day
Honoring Mom: Give the Gift of Health This Mother's Day
Celebrate Mother's Day with meaningful health gifts. Empower her active lifestyle, promote healthy cooking, prioritize self-care, and more!
2. Prioritize Self-Care
In the hustle and bustle of daily life, mothers often neglect their own needs while catering to the needs of their families. This Mothers Day, make a commitment to prioritize self-care. Whether it's taking a relaxing bath, indulging in a hobby, or simply taking a quiet moment to breathe, carving out time for oneself is essential for maintaining mental and emotional balance.

3. Establish Boundaries
Setting boundaries is crucial for preserving one's mental and emotional health. Mothers often find themselves stretched thin, saying yes to every demand placed on them. However, learning to say no when necessary and setting clear boundaries can prevent burnout and foster a sense of empowerment and control over one's life.

4. Cultivate Supportive Relationships
Nurturing supportive relationships with friends, family members, or support groups can provide invaluable emotional support for mothers. Having a support network to lean on during challenging times can reduce feelings of isolation and stress, promoting overall wellbeing.

Pamper Your Mom With the Ultimate Gift of Relaxation on Mother’s Day
Pamper Your Mom With the Ultimate Gift of Relaxation on Mother’s Day
On Mother's Day, you can make your mom feel cherished and relaxed by creating a serene atmosphere and indulging her with luxurious spa treatments.
5. Practice Mindfulness
Mindfulness involves being fully present in the moment without judgment. Incorporating mindfulness practices such as meditation, yoga, or simply mindful breathing can help mothers manage stress, increase self-awareness, and cultivate a sense of inner peace and calm amidst the chaos of daily life.

6. Pursue Personal Growth
Motherhood is a journey of growth and learning. However, it's essential for mothers to continue prioritizing their personal growth and development outside of their roles as caregivers. Whether it's pursuing further education, exploring new hobbies, or setting and achieving personal goals, investing in oneself is essential for maintaining a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Advertisement
Mother's Day Roses can Cause High Blood Pressure in Kids: Here’s How
Mother's Day Roses can Cause High Blood Pressure in Kids: Here’s How
Pesticides used in Mother's Day roses may increase high blood pressure (hypertension) risk in kids, reveals a new study.
7. Get these Tests done to Keep your Health up in Shape

Test

Purpose

Well-Woman Exam

Comprehensive check-up including pelvic exam, breast exam, and overall health assessment.

Mammogram

Screening for breast cancer, recommended for women over 40 or earlier based on risk factors.

Pap Smear

Screening for cervical cancer, typically recommended every 3-5 years depending on age.

Blood Pressure Check

Monitoring blood pressure to detect hypertension, a common condition in women post-pregnancy.

Lipid Profile

Assessing cholesterol levels to evaluate cardiovascular health, especially after childbirth.

Thyroid Function Test

Checking thyroid hormone levels, crucial for metabolism and energy regulation.

Mental Health Screen

Evaluating for postpartum depression or anxiety, ensuring maternal mental wellbeing.

Bone Density Test

Screening for osteoporosis, especially important for women post-menopause or with risk factors.

Vitamin D Levels Test

Assessing vitamin D levels, crucial for bone health and immune function.

Glucose Tolerance Test

Screening for gestational diabetes or diabetes risk factors in women post-pregnancy.

Colonoscopy

Screening for colon cancer, recommended starting at age 45 for average-risk individuals.

Eye Exam

Checking for vision changes or eye conditions, important for overall health and wellbeing.

Anemia Test

Measuring hemoglobin levels to diagnose anemia, common in women due to menstruation or pregnancy.


8. Seek Professional Help When Needed
Finally, it's essential for mothers to recognize when they need additional support and to seek professional help when necessary. Whether it's seeking therapy to address mental health concerns or consulting with a healthcare provider for physical wellbeing, prioritizing one's health should always be a top priority.

As mothers, we often forget that we cannot pour from an empty cup. Prioritizing our own wellbeing is not only an act of self-love but also ensures we can show up fully for our families. By practicing self-compassion, prioritizing self-care, establishing boundaries, cultivating supportive relationships, practicing mindfulness, pursuing personal growth, and seeking professional help when needed, mothers can give themselves the invaluable gift of wellbeing, ensuring they can continue to thrive both personally and as caregivers.

Advertisement
No Fancy Stuff on Mother’s Day, Just Give Us Time to Sleep and Some “me” Time
No Fancy Stuff on Mother’s Day, Just Give Us Time to Sleep and Some “me” Time
A new poll which looked into what mothers really want this mother’s day turned out to be quite surprising and different from the usual expectations of flowers, fancy jewelry, and ipads.
Remember: Self-care isn't selfish, it's survival.

Happy Mother's Day!

 Reference:
  1. 11 Health Screening Tests Every Woman Should Have - (https://www.uhhospitals.org/blog/articles/2018/08/11-health-screening-tests-every-woman-should-have)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement