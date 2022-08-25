About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Mangosteen Peel Extract is Helping With Intestinal Inflammation

Kesavan K.E.T.
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 25, 2022
Highlights:
  • Mangosteen peels have been researched and replicated by the scientists and researchers that has anti-infection properties
  • Hydroxy-xanthones are the vital extracts rich in antioxidants and found in mangosteen peels
  • Number of diseases like leaky gut syndrome can be cured due to the finding of this component

'Hydroxy-xanthones', the vital extracts rich in antioxidants and found in mangosteen peels, have been researched and replicated by the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand that has been killing germs and halting infections in the intestinal mucosa or intestinal inflammation. It hopes to expand to include health products for humans and animals in the near future.

Not only is 'Mangosteen', the queen of Thai fruits, a delicious and healthy fruit, but mangosteen peel is also abundant with beneficial extracts. In older days, local wisdom deemed mangosteen peel as a good cure for upset stomachs, inflammation on the skin and for wounds in animals. Today, there have been efforts to apply mangosteen peel extracts to various medicines and products such as plasters, gels and surgical masks.

Mangosteen is regarded as a delicacy but is quite abundant in some parts of Asia. Mangosteen offers health benefits for cancer, weight loss and various other health conditions.
The benefits of mangosteen peel are even greater. It has recently been successful in developing a substance that replicates the chemical structure of mangosteen peel extract that helps stall leakages in the intestine, as given by Associate Professor Dr. Suthasinee Poonyachoti of the department of physiology, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand. Apart from its health benefits, the extract reduces the need for medication for both humans and animals.

Xanthones - A Substance in the Mangosteen Peel

Research on mangosteen peel enabled Dr. Suthasinee to discover Xanthones, a substance in the Flavanol group that is having a lot of benefits and is effective in combating or halting various types of inflammation with qualities such as anticancer, antibacterial, anti-allergy, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antimalarial and antioxidant.

With Xanthones' ability to reduce inflammation and destroy bacteria, a research project in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Srinakharinwirot University was launched to develop and extract it in the form of Hydroxy-xanthones or HDX with the highest efficacy for the health of humans and animals.
Mangosteen contains antioxidants which may reduce inflammation and ease psychotic disorders like psychosis, schizophrenia.
"Extractions of mangosteen peels have brought about a variety of substances both beneficial and harmful. Moreover, they must go through a rather complicated process and we cannot control the quality of the extracts since it is dependent upon factors such as planting methods, use of fertilizer, climate, care, etc." as quoted by Dr. Suthasinee who was enumerated how the research project came about.

"We chose the method of analysis and sought to mimic the chemical structure of Xanthones from mangosteen peels, giving us the desired essential extracts which are easier to apply directly as part of adjuvants in medicines, foods, and other products and to control their efficacy in the best manner possible."

Leaky Gut Syndrome - Cause of Disease in Humans and Animals

Leaky gut syndrome can lead to many diseases especially septicemia that can be hidden in human bodies. This happens when there is an abnormality in the functions of the intestines and the microvilli.

"If you can imagine how the cells in the microvilli work. They line up next to each other and are responsible for screening and controlling toxic substances, and bacteria that enter the bloodstream. When inflammation occurs, the cells cannot line up next to each other and function like a fortress, which makes it possible for toxic or foreign substances to enter the bloodstream. The condition is dangerous and must be treated before it is too late," she explained.

A leaky gut does not always show any symptoms or if it does it could affect other physical ailments such as overtiredness, fatigue, headaches, or other body aches without any clear indication of the causes. Hydroxy-xanthones (HDX) that has been found in mangosteen peel can be applied therapeutically for the prevention of leaky gut syndrome.

"The cause is not clear but hypothesized to be the result of stress. If the symptom occurs in human beings, they can consult physicians right away. However, if this occurs in animals, it is harder to tell if they are sick."

Developing HDX into Health Products for Humans and Animals

The research of Hydroxy-xanthones (HDX) in mangosteen peel is still at an experimental stage and needs to determine the quality of HDX's performance so that HDX can be implemented in health products. It has been used in pig farms first before being experimented on human beings and larger and more diverse types of animals. The detailed explanation of this research has been given in the Journal of Functional Foods.

As Dr. Suthasinee concluded, "In the future, HDX will experiment in adjuvants in a variety of products like medicines and food items to improve the quality of life of both humans and animals." Thus the use of mangosteen (Garcinia mangostana) has been indicated as a potent anti-inflammatory action for the HDX forms that may be a breakthrough for diseases like irritable bowel diseases and leaky gut.

Source: Medindia
Rift Valley Fever – An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever – An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley fever (RVF) is the latest outbreak discovered by scientists caused due to the deadly virus that spreads from animals to humans.

Areas of Interests