How Mangosteen Peel Extract is Helping With Intestinal Inflammation

Leaky Gut Syndrome - Cause of Disease in Humans and Animals

Developing HDX into Health Products for Humans and Animals

With Xanthones' ability to reduce inflammation and destroy bacteria, a research project in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine, Srinakharinwirot University was launched to develop and extract it in the form ofwith the highest efficacy for the health of humans and animals."Extractions of mangosteen peels have brought about a variety of substances both beneficial and harmful. Moreover, they must go through a rather complicated process and we cannot control the quality of the extracts since it is dependent upon factors such as planting methods, use of fertilizer, climate, care, etc." as quoted by Dr. Suthasinee who was enumerated how the research project came about.Leaky gut syndrome can lead to many diseases especially septicemia that can be hidden in human bodies. This happens when there is an abnormality in the functions of the intestines and the microvilli."If you can imagine how the cells in the microvilli work. They line up next to each other and are responsible for screening and controlling toxic substances, and bacteria that enter the bloodstream. When inflammation occurs, the cells cannot line up next to each other and function like a fortress, which makes it possible for toxic or foreign substances to enter the bloodstream. The condition is dangerous and must be treated before it is too late," she explained.A leaky gut does not always show any symptoms or if it does it could affect other physical ailments such as overtiredness, fatigue, headaches, or other body aches without any clear indication of the causes."The cause is not clear but hypothesized to be the result of stress. If the symptom occurs in human beings, they can consult physicians right away. However, if this occurs in animals, it is harder to tell if they are sick."The research of Hydroxy-xanthones (HDX) in mangosteen peel is still at an experimental stage and needs to determine the quality of HDX's performance so that HDX can be implemented in health products. It has been used in pig farms first before being experimented on human beings and larger and more diverse types of animals. The detailed explanation of this research has been given in theAs Dr. Suthasinee concluded, "In the future, HDX will experiment in adjuvants in a variety of products like medicines and food items to improve the quality of life of both humans and animals." Thus the use of mangosteen () has been indicated as a potent anti-inflammatory action for the HDX forms that may be a breakthrough for diseases like irritable bowel diseases and leaky gut.Source: Medindia