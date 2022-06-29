How Deadly Snake Venom Could Save Your Life?

Advertisement

How Good Is Snake Venom's Healing Power?

Venom is normally a very complex matrix, and there are proteins in it that are essential in blood clotting. The venom gel remains in a liquid state but solidifies at a body temperature, which will give the exciting property of sealing wounds.Currently, first aid training relies on a gauze product that does not always stop the bleeding.," Amanda Kijas, Postdoctoral Research Fellow working on the project said in a statement.When a traumatic injury occurs, the complexity of the healing process overloads the body's capacity to control the bleeding. Researchers hope this gel will accelerate the wound-healing processes needed for clotting and reducing blood flow, ultimately boosting the body's capacity to heal large wounds.Nature has created the most elegant and sophisticated mechanisms, and we can repurpose them to save people from dying due to uncontrolled bleeding.The research shows there is five times less blood loss, and clots form three times more quickly when the venom gel is applied, compared to the body's natural process. This even includes people with haemophilia and those using blood thinners.Currently, this venom gel is undergoing a pre-clinical testing phase and may be scaled up for commercial use. This work is being conducted with Mark Midwinter from the University of Queensland School of Biomedical Sciences.The study received funding from the United States Department of Defense, with blood donated from the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.The venom gel is being tested in pre-clinical evaluations and is being scaled-up toward commercial application in collaboration with Professor Mark Midwinter from UQ's School of Biomedical Sciences.Once the venom gel has been developed and tested, it could be a life-saving addition to first-aid kits for the public and military.Source: Medindia