5 Mistakes You Might Make in Your Weight Loss Journey

by Dr. Jayashree on June 29, 2022 at 10:22 PM
5 Mistakes You Might Make in Your Weight Loss Journey

Many people usually try various ways to lose weight but only a few of us see positive results. Some people end up sticking to the same weight even after months and others might gain more weight than what they initially had. Why does this happen?

If you are unable to figure out what your body needs to lose weight effectively, you might end up committing a bunch of mistakes that only cost your time and energy.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
Know about some of these common weight loss mistakes people make and see if you are also falling into one or more of them.

Too Much of Stress

You might feel stressed about losing weight, especially if you are aiming to achieve within a particular period. Stress hormone cortisol slows down your metabolism and can also trigger you to reach out for sugary foods for instant energy. This will also make you gain weight instead. Try to have a cool mind throughout your weight loss journey for a successful result.

Skipping meals


What you should do instead is plan your meals in such a way that you eat small portions and finish eating your meals timely. This will also ensure the desired results in the weight loss journey.
Carbohydrates and Weight Loss
Carbohydrates and Weight Loss
Different diets emphasise different levels of carbohydrate restriction. And some diets claim carbohydrate to be the villain of their weight loss program.
Eating Packaged 'Healthy' Foods

Ready-to-eat, packaged 'healthy' foods aren't as healthy and weight-loss promoting as you think them to be. Most of them contain various preservatives, sugar, sodium, and other components that might be unhealthy to include in your diet.

The best way to lose weight through diet is to cook your meals at home and that way you will be aware of the ingredients and their quantities in what you eat and control it accordingly.

Not Sleeping Enough

Your lifestyle routine has a major role in your weight loss journey. If you haven't slept well at night, then it will be difficult for you to work out efficiently the next day. If you have an early dinner for weight loss and sleep late, you will be tempted to snack late at night, which can mess up your diet plan.

Research has also found that sleep-deprived people choose foods that are high in calories and carbohydrates. You should get enough sleep around 7-8 hours of sleep to aid in your weight loss journey.

Not Drinking Enough Water

Your body often confuses end to confuse the feeling of thirst with hunger when your body is dehydrated and needs a lot of liquid. Drinking less water throughout the day can decrease your metabolism and cause weight gain.

On the contrary, drinking enough water daily prevents unnecessary eating, boosts your metabolism, increases your energy levels, and burns off fat from food and drinks quicker.

Keep these mistakes in your mind to avoid a slowdown in your weight loss journey. Whether it's your diet or workout routine be consistent in it. Lack of proper routine can leave the body confused. It is important to follow a proper routine. Plan out your routine for the week in advance which may help you to stay motivated.



Source: Medindia
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Can Weight Loss be Achieved by Drinking Water?
Weight loss can be achieved by drinking water. But the tricky part is when. This extra calorie-burning activity is a boon for overweight people.

