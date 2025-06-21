How Cannabis Affects Your Heart and Increases Stroke Risk

Cannabis consumption is associated with a twofold increase in the risk of death from heart disease, along with elevated chances of stroke and acute coronary events.

Highlights: Cannabis use doubles risk of cardiovascular disease death

Risk of stroke is 20 percent higher in cannabis users

Cannabis increases chance of acute coronary syndrome by 29 percent

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cardiovascular risk associated with the use of cannabis and cannabinoids: a systematic review and meta-analysis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Regular cannabis users face nearly twice the risk of dying from heart disease compared to non-users, with higher chances of #stroke. #medindia #cannabis #hearthealth’

Regular cannabis users face nearly twice the risk of dying from heart disease compared to non-users, with higher chances of #stroke. #medindia #cannabis #hearthealth’

Advertisement

Rising Popularity of Cannabis and Changing Perceptions

Advertisement

Risk Patterns Among Users

Advertisement

Reframing Public Health and Regulation

Integrating Cannabis into Cardiovascular Health Policy

Cardiovascular risk associated with the use of cannabis and cannabinoids: a systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://heart.bmj.com/content/early/2025/06/10/heartjnl-2024-325429)