How Cannabis Affects Your Heart and Increases Stroke Risk

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 21 2025 2:12 PM

Cannabis consumption is associated with a twofold increase in the risk of death from heart disease, along with elevated chances of stroke and acute coronary events.

Highlights:
  • Cannabis use doubles risk of cardiovascular disease death
  • Risk of stroke is 20 percent higher in cannabis users
  • Cannabis increases chance of acute coronary syndrome by 29 percent
A significant link has been found between cannabis consumption and a doubled risk of death from cardiovascular disease, along with a notably increased likelihood of experiencing a stroke or an acute coronary event caused by sudden disruption of blood flow to the heart. These findings come from a comprehensive analysis of real-world data, published in the journal Heart (1 Trusted Source
Cardiovascular risk associated with the use of cannabis and cannabinoids: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).
Authors of an accompanying editorial emphasize the need for cannabis to be handled similarly to tobacco: not through criminalization, but by discouraging its use and safeguarding others from exposure to secondhand vapors.


Rising Popularity of Cannabis and Changing Perceptions

The increasing popularity of cannabis and cannabinoid products over the past decade appears tied to shifting perceptions driven by legalization in several regions and expanded medical use. This shift may have led many people to downplay the risks associated with the drug.

Although earlier publications have drawn connections between cannabis use and cardiovascular complications, the exact level of risk has remained uncertain. This lack of clarity is especially concerning in light of changes in both the frequency of cannabis consumption and the strength of available products.

To better understand the relationship between cannabis and cardiovascular issues, researchers reviewed large observational data sets published from January 2016 through December 2023. They focused specifically on data linking cannabis use with fatal cardiovascular outcomes, as well as non-fatal conditions like stroke and heart attacks.

From a pool of 3,012 publications, 24 studies encompassing roughly 200 million individuals met the inclusion criteria. These included 17 cross-sectional studies, 6 cohort studies, and 1 case-control analysis.


Risk Patterns Among Users

Most participants in these studies were between 19 and 59 years old, with cannabis users skewing younger and predominantly male. The pooled data revealed a 29 percent greater risk for acute coronary syndrome, a 20 percent higher chance of stroke, and a twofold increase in the likelihood of dying from cardiovascular disease among cannabis users compared to non-users.

Despite the large sample size, the authors note limitations due to potential biases in many of the studies, including missing data and vague measurements of cannabis exposure. Furthermore, the observational nature of most studies prevents conclusions about direct cause and effect, and some analyses relied on overlapping data sources.

Still, the authors argue that their work presents a broad and detailed view of the potential links between cannabis use and serious cardiovascular conditions based on real-world information.


Reframing Public Health and Regulation

In the linked editorial, public health experts urge a reconsideration of cannabis's perceived safety, warning that its cardiovascular risks are often underestimated. As cannabis has become more potent and varied in form from high-strength concentrates and synthetic cannabinoids to edible products, understanding the effects of these new products becomes essential.

Clarifying how different forms of cannabis impact cardiovascular health is also crucial, as is identifying whether the harm stems from the cannabinoids themselves or from other compounds like particulate matter or terpenes found in smoke or vapor.


Integrating Cannabis into Cardiovascular Health Policy

Editorial authors advocate for integrating cannabis regulation into broader cardiovascular disease prevention frameworks. This should include clear risk communication, educational efforts, and product warning labels. They warn that current regulation focuses more on market structure than on public health.

In conclusion, cannabis use is not without significant cardiovascular risks, including a doubled risk of cardiovascular-related death. While more research is necessary to refine our understanding, current data strongly suggest the need for robust public health policies, improved education, and tighter regulation surrounding cannabis products to reduce the threat to heart health.

Reference:
  1. Cardiovascular risk associated with the use of cannabis and cannabinoids: a systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://heart.bmj.com/content/early/2025/06/10/heartjnl-2024-325429)

Source-Medindia


