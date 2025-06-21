About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

AI Can Smell Parkinson's in Your Ear Wax With Striking Precision

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 21 2025 12:49 PM

Artificial intelligence identifies unique volatile organic compounds in ear wax with 94 percent accuracy for early Parkinson’s disease screening.

AI Can Smell Parkinson`s in Your Ear Wax With Striking Precision
Highlights:
  • Artificial intelligence detects Parkinson’s disease from ear wax with 94 percent accuracy
  • Volatile organic compounds in ear wax differ in Parkinson’s disease patients
  • Non-invasive testing method offers promise for early Parkinson’s disease detection
Subtle chemical differences in ear wax could soon offer a low-cost, non-invasive way to detect Parkinson's disease in its early stages. Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder, and early diagnosis is crucial for slowing down its development and improving long-term care (1 Trusted Source
An Artificial Intelligence Olfactory-Based Diagnostic Model for Parkinson's Disease Using Volatile Organic Compounds from Ear Canal Secretions

Go to source).
Traditional diagnostic methods, like imaging scans or clinical rating scales, can be expensive, time-consuming, and subjective.

Parkinson’s Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Parkinson’s Disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
One biological clue lies in sebum—the oily secretion from skin glands which changes in response to disease-related factors such as neurodegeneration and inflammation. However, sebum collected from the skin’s surface is often exposed to environmental changes, making it less reliable. The skin inside the ear canal, protected from external contaminants, provides a more stable source of sebum, making ear wax an ideal sample for consistent analysis.

Odor-Based Screening Powered by Artificial Intelligence

A team led by Hao Dong and Danhua Zhu focused on identifying specific volatile organic compounds in ear wax that are uniquely altered in individuals with Parkinson’s disease. They collected ear wax samples from 209 participants—108 of whom were diagnosed with Parkinson’s and analyzed them using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry techniques.

Their findings revealed four volatile organic compounds—ethylbenzene, 4-ethyltoluene, pentanal, and 2-pentadecyl-1,3-dioxolane that differed significantly between those with and without the disease.

Nutritional Management of Parkinson's Disease
Nutritional Management of Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
These unique compounds served as the foundation for an artificial intelligence-powered olfactory system trained to distinguish between the two groups. The resulting model achieved an impressive 94 percent accuracy in identifying Parkinson’s cases, showing strong potential as a cost-effective, early-stage screening tool.

Validating Across Populations and Stages

Although the findings are promising, the system has only been tested in a small-scale, single-center setting in China. Lead researcher Hao Dong emphasized the need for broader testing across different disease stages, populations, and research centers to validate the method’s reliability and global applicability.

Advertisement
Parkinson's Disease Finds Potential Cure and Prevention
Parkinson's Disease Finds Potential Cure and Prevention
Cortisol, a steroid hormone, can prevent Parkinson’s disease (PD) by inducing over-expression of parkin protein which inhibits death of dopaminergic neurons.
If proven effective on a larger scale, this odor-based detection system could become a practical frontline tool in Parkinson’s diagnostics, allowing for earlier intervention and more personalized patient care.

To sum up, the discovery that specific volatile organic compounds in ear wax can help detect Parkinson’s disease highlights a new, non-invasive diagnostic pathway powered by artificial intelligence. With further validation, this method could transform early screening and significantly enhance quality of life for people at risk.

Advertisement
Scratch-and-Sniff Test Could Predict Parkinson's Much Earlier
Scratch-and-Sniff Test Could Predict Parkinson's Much Earlier
Poor sense of smell can predict the risk of Parkinson’s disease 10 years prior to the actual diagnosis.
Published in ACS Analytical Chemistry, this work marks a pivotal step in combining human biology with cutting-edge technology to fight neurological decline.

Reference:
  1. An Artificial Intelligence Olfactory-Based Diagnostic Model for Parkinson's Disease Using Volatile Organic Compounds from Ear Canal Secretions - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.analchem.5c00908)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional