Could a Busier Social Life Signal Early Alzheimer's?

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 21 2025 12:27 PM

People with early genetic signs of Alzheimer's may engage in more social activity, not less.

Highlights:
  • People with high genetic risk for Alzheimer’s reported more social activities and stronger family ties
  • The findings challenge the belief that early Alzheimer’s causes social withdrawal
  • Social engagement may reflect increased support or early behavioral shifts from the disease
Alzheimer's disease has long been associated with isolation and loneliness, but new research from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Boston University suggests that early-stage Alzheimer’s may actually lead to increased social behavior rather than withdrawal. The findings challenge conventional assumptions about the disease’s early symptoms (1 Trusted Source
The Association of Alzheimer's Disease Genetic Risk with Social Connectedness in Middle- And Older-Ages

Go to source).

Alzheimer's disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Stages, Types, Prevention, Prognosis & Treatment
Alzheimer’s disease - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Stages, Types, Prevention, Prognosis & Treatment
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
What the Study Found

Published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the study analyzed data from over 500,000 people in the UK Biobank. The participants had an average age of 56, and researchers looked at both their genetic risk for Alzheimer’s and their social behaviors.

Surprisingly, those with a higher genetic risk reported:
  • Less social isolation
  • Stronger family relationships
  • Participation in a wider variety of social activities
No significant differences were found in measures of loneliness, emotional support, or friendship quality between high-risk and low-risk groups.


Diet and Alzheimer''s Disease
Diet and Alzheimer''s Disease
Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?

Why the Findings Matter

Dr. Ashwin Kotwal, co-senior author of the study, noted:

Their social lives may even expand. We don’t know if they are actively engaging more, or if others around them are responding to subtle changes and offering more support.”

This challenges the long-held belief that reduced social engagement is a hallmark of the disease’s early stages. Instead, it raises the possibility that early Alzheimer’s could subtly shift social behaviors or that support networks respond early to cognitive changes.


Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

What Is Social Connectedness and Why It Matters

Social connectedness refers to the strength and frequency of our social interactions. Prior research shows that staying socially active may help build cognitive reserve, the brain’s ability to adapt and function despite damage.

This reserve is believed to delay or reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms. In fact, experts say that nearly 30% of Alzheimer’s risk is modifiable, linked to factors like:
  • Physical inactivity
  • Poor sleep
  • Uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension
  • Depression
  • Smoking
  • Certain medications

New Blood Test Which Predicts Alzheimer's Disease
New Blood Test Which Predicts Alzheimer's Disease
Researchers at Oxford University and Kings College London have developed blood tests which could potentially predict the onset of Alzheimer's nearly 10 years before the onset of the disease.

Looking Ahead: What This Study Means for Prevention

This study doesn’t suggest that social interaction prevents Alzheimer’s, but it does suggest that early Alzheimer’s doesn’t necessarily cause people to withdraw. It also opens new questions:
  • Could increased social behavior be a subtle symptom of early cognitive changes?
  • Are people unconsciously compensating for memory lapses by engaging more?
  • Or are friends and family responding to early changes with added attention?
These questions will need further investigation, but the takeaway is clear: more research is needed on early-stage behavioral patterns in Alzheimer’s, especially among middle-aged adults.

Conclusion: Rethinking the Early Signs of Alzheimer’s

This UCSF–Boston University study offers a fresh lens on a disease we thought we understood. Rather than social withdrawal, early Alzheimer’s may involve more social engagement, either as a coping response or as part of the disease’s complex onset.

For families, clinicians, and public health experts, these findings offer new hope for earlier, more accurate detection and a reminder that Alzheimer’s doesn’t always follow the expected script.

Reference:
  1. The Association of Alzheimer’s Disease Genetic Risk with Social Connectedness in Middle- And Older-Ages - (https://academic.oup.com/aje/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/aje/kwaf122/8161736?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false)

