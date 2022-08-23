Cannabis Use May Up Risk of Heart Problems

Advertisement

The median age of participants was 60 years of whom 63% were women. For the first time, the study reports the chronic pain conditions of medical cannabis users in Denmark. Some 17.8% had cancer, 17.1% had arthritis, 14.9% had back pain, 9.8% had neurological diseases, 4.4% had headaches, 3.0% complicated fractures, and 33.1% had other diagnoses (mostly unspecified chronic pain).The absolute risk of new-onset arrhythmia was 0.86% in medical cannabis users compared with 0.49% in non-users, with a relative risk of 1.74. The risks of the new-onset acute coronary syndrome and heart failure did not differ between the two groups. The results were similar for each chronic pain condition and each type of medical cannabis.Dr. Nouhravesh said: "Our study found that medical cannabis users had a 74% higher risk of heart rhythm disorders compared with non-users; however, the absolute risk difference was modest. It should be noted that a higher proportion of those in the cannabis group was taking other pain medications, namely non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, and anti-epileptics. We cannot rule out that this might explain the greater likelihood of arrhythmias."She concluded: "Since medical cannabis is a relatively new drug for a large market of patients with chronic pain, it is important to investigate and report serious side effects. This study indicates that there may be a previously unreported risk of arrhythmias following medical cannabis use. Even though the absolute risk difference is small, both patients and physicians should have as much information as possible when weighing up the pros and cons of any treatment."Source: Eurekalert