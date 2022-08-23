About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Higher levels of the protein biomarkers UCH-L1 and GFAP are linked to severe damage and death in patients with traumatic brain injury.
  • The test will enable medical professionals in determining the severity of a brain injury.
  • Clinicians will also be able to advise families on how to care best for their loved ones who have suffered a brain injury and what to anticipate for their recovery.

Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) prognosis can be predicted based on blood tests taken on the day of injury. The study suggested that it is now possible for clinicians to determine whether a patient with TBI is likely to die or survive with a severe disability. This finding will enable making decisions earlier in the possible treatment of TBI.

Researchers from Michigan Medicine, the University of California San Francisco and the University of Pennsylvania analyzed day-of-injury blood tests of nearly 1,700 patients with TBI. Results published in The Lancet Neurology reveal that higher values of two protein biomarkers, GFAP and UCH-L1, are associated with death and severe injury.

Head Injury
Head Injury
Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.
Advertisement


According to first author Frederick Korley, M.D., PhD, associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School, this is the first study to investigate the relationship between these two proteins' biomarker levels and all-cause mortality after TBI.

Importance of Protein Biomarker Blood Test in Modern Trauma Care

"Early and accurate prediction of TBI outcomes will help clinicians gauge how severe a brain injury is and inform how best to counsel family members about care for their loved ones with brain injury and what to expect with regards to their recovery. It will also help researchers more precisely target promising TBI therapeutics to the right TBI patients," said Korley.
Visual Problems in Children Following Concussion Cause Academic Difficulties
Visual Problems in Children Following Concussion Cause Academic Difficulties
Vision problems were commonly reported in children with concussions and were independently associated with those reporting academic difficulties.
Advertisement

The usage of GFAP and UCH-L1 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 to assist doctors in determining whether to obtain CT scans for mild traumatic brain injury.

The i-STAT Alinity and the ARCHITECT, both from Abbott Laboratories, were used to measure the proteins. The Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended, a measure that rates the functional state of TBI patients, was used to compare the results to assessments carried out six months following the injury.

"Modern trauma care can result in good outcomes in what we had once believed were non-survivable injuries. These blood tests are both diagnostic and prognostic, as well as easy to administer, safe and inexpensive," said co-senior author Geoffrey Manley, M.D., PhD, professor and vice chair of neurosurgery at UCSF.

Further research into the Role of New Biomarkers in Mild Brain Injury

Despite the promising findings for predicting bad outcomes in moderate and severe TBI, researchers suggest further research to fully understand the role of these biomarkers in mild TBI cases.

"As a next step, the TRACK-TBI team is planning a clinical trial that will examine the efficacy of promising therapeutic agents that may help traumatic brain injury patients recover quickly. As part of this clinical trial, these biomarkers will be used as an objective method for selecting the right patients to enrol in this trial. We will also use these biomarkers to monitor individual patient response to these promising therapeutics," said Korley.

Source: Medindia
New Biomarker Found For Concussion
New Biomarker Found For Concussion
Concussion is a form of brain injury which is common among athletes. New biomarker that measures brain activity for processing sound may help in diagnosis.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. (2022, August 23). Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 23, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traumatic-brain-injury-prognosis-predicted-by-blood-test-208371-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test". Medindia. Aug 23, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traumatic-brain-injury-prognosis-predicted-by-blood-test-208371-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. " Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traumatic-brain-injury-prognosis-predicted-by-blood-test-208371-1.htm. (accessed Aug 23, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Trupti Shirole. 2021. Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test. Medindia, viewed Aug 23, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/traumatic-brain-injury-prognosis-predicted-by-blood-test-208371-1.htm.

Advertisement

Consciousness and Cognitive Brain Functions Improve in Parallel With Sleep-Wake Quality
Consciousness and Cognitive Brain Functions Improve in Parallel With Sleep-Wake Quality
In patients with acute traumatic brain injury regaining consciousness was associated with improvements in sleep-wake states.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Vitamin E: A Super-Hero Vitamin
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Transplantation
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
View all
Recommended Reading
AphasiaAphasia
Athletes FootAthletes Foot
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
ThalassemiaThalassemia
Undescended TesticlesUndescended Testicles
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Athletes Foot Parkinsons Disease Thalassemia Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Head Injury Undescended Testicles Brain Varicocele Brain Facts Aphasia 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Indian Medical Journals Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug - Food Interactions Find a Hospital Post-Nasal Drip Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug Interaction Checker The Essence of Yoga
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close