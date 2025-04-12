Maintaining strong muscles lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes by 44%, regardless of genetic factors, highlighting the importance of regular strength training.

Highlights: Building muscle strength can lower the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes by 44%

the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes by Strong muscles can reduce the impact of genetic predisposition to diabetes

the impact of to diabetes Consistent strength training improves health by boosting overall fitness

type 2 diabetes

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

HKUMed study reveals high muscle strength can prevent type 2 diabetes regardless of genetic susceptibility



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Strongmuscles can lower your risk of type 2 #diabetes by 44%, even if you're genetically at risk. Time to flex those muscles for better health!’

#Strongmuscles can lower your risk of type 2 #diabetes by 44%, even if you're genetically at risk. Time to flex those muscles for better health!’

Advertisements

Workout Tips That Lower Diabetes Risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

High muscle strength linked to 44% lower risk of diabetes: Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

Grip Strength Used to Measure Muscle Health

Advertisements

Muscle Strength Cuts Risk by 44%

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Prospective associations between muscle strength and genetic susceptibility to type 2 diabetes with incident type 2 diabetes: a UK Biobank study



Go to source Trusted Source

Top Exercises for Diabetes Management

Brisk Walking: A simple and accessible aerobic exercise that enhances insulin sensitivity and aids in blood sugar control .

A simple and accessible that enhances insulin sensitivity and aids in . Cycling: An excellent low-impact activity that improves cardiovascular health and assists in managing blood glucose levels.

An excellent low-impact activity that improves cardiovascular health and assists in managing blood glucose levels. Swimming or Water Aerobics: Provides a full-body workout that's gentle on the joints, beneficial for overall fitness and blood sugar regulation.

Provides a full-body workout that's gentle on the joints, beneficial for overall fitness and blood sugar regulation. Resistance Band Exercises: Strength training that helps build muscle mass, which in turn improves glucose utilization.

Strength training that helps build muscle mass, which in turn improves glucose utilization. Pilates or Yoga: These practices enhance flexibility, balance, and stress reduction, all of which are important for diabetes management.

These practices enhance flexibility, balance, and stress reduction, all of which are important for diabetes management. Bodyweight Exercises: Simple movements like sit-ups, lunges, crunches, squats, and push-ups can be performed without equipment to build strength and aid in blood sugar control.

Simple movements like sit-ups, lunges, crunches, squats, and push-ups can be performed without equipment to build strength and aid in blood sugar control. Dancing: A fun and engaging way to incorporate aerobic exercise, which can help lower blood sugar levels.

HKUMed study reveals high muscle strength can prevent type 2 diabetes regardless of genetic susceptibility - (https://sph.hku.hk/en/News-And-Events/Press-Releases/2025/HKUMed-study-reveals-high-muscle-strength) High muscle strength linked to 44% lower risk of diabetes: Study - (https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/high-muscle-strength-linked-to-44-lower-risk-of-diabetes-study-101744194715984.html) Prospective associations between muscle strength and genetic susceptibility to type 2 diabetes with incident type 2 diabetes: a UK Biobank study - (ttps://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-024-03819-9)

The research found that individuals with high muscle strength had aof, independent of their genetic background (). Researchers from the University of Hong Kong examined data from over 140,000 participants in the UK Biobank. They discovered a notable interaction between muscle strength and genetic susceptibility, suggesting that increased muscle strength may counterbalance an inherited risk for diabetes.This evidence indicates that muscle strength might act as a buffer against genetic risk, effectively lowering the chances of developing type 2 diabetes. Even those with a high genetic risk saw a reduced overall risk if they maintained good muscle strength.These findings align with existing public health recommendations in Hong Kong, which encourage adults to performat least. The study recommendsof aerobic activity per week for broader health benefits.Lead author Professor Youngwon Kim, a physical activity epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, highlighted that the study reinforces current guidelines by offering evidence from a disease prevention standpoint. According to him, muscle strength serves as an important biomarker for present and future health outcomes ().In this study, researchers used grip strength as a proxy for overall muscle strength. While previous research has linked muscle strength with reduced risk of cardiometabolic diseases, this study is among the first to explore how it affects those with a genetic predisposition toward type 2 diabetes.Participants were followed for more than, during which 4,743 developed type 2 diabetes. The study found that individuals withhad significantly lower odds of developing the condition, even after adjusting for their genetic risk scores.According to the findings, people with strong muscles had a 44% lower hazard of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those with weaker muscles, regardless of their genetic risk level. The research underscores the potential of muscle strength as a preventive tool.Interestingly, individuals with a high genetic risk for diabetes but strong muscles had a lower 8-year diabetes risk than those with low or moderate genetic risk but weak muscles. This highlights the protective power of maintaining muscle strength at all stages of life ().The study points out the significant role of muscle strength in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, even among those with a high genetic predisposition.These findings support existing public health guidelines and emphasize the importance of regular muscle-strengthening activities as an effective, accessible strategy for diabetes prevention.Source-Medindia