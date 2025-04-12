About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Building Muscle Helps Lower Your Diabetes Risk

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 12 2025 5:00 PM

Maintaining strong muscles lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes by 44%, regardless of genetic factors, highlighting the importance of regular strength training.

Highlights:
  • Building muscle strength can lower the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes by 44%
  • Strong muscles can reduce the impact of genetic predisposition to diabetes
  • Consistent strength training improves health by boosting overall fitness
The research found that individuals with high muscle strength had a 44% lower risk of type 2 diabetes, independent of their genetic background (1 Trusted Source
HKUMed study reveals high muscle strength can prevent type 2 diabetes regardless of genetic susceptibility

Go to source). Researchers from the University of Hong Kong examined data from over 140,000 participants in the UK Biobank. They discovered a notable interaction between muscle strength and genetic susceptibility, suggesting that increased muscle strength may counterbalance an inherited risk for diabetes.
This evidence indicates that muscle strength might act as a buffer against genetic risk, effectively lowering the chances of developing type 2 diabetes. Even those with a high genetic risk saw a reduced overall risk if they maintained good muscle strength.


Power of Strength Training: Keeping Diabetes at Bay in Your 30s and 40s
Power of Strength Training: Keeping Diabetes at Bay in Your 30s and 40s
Discover the remarkable benefits of strength training in your 30s and 40s! Prevent diabetes, boost metabolism, and build a stronger, healthier you.
Workout Tips That Lower Diabetes Risk

These findings align with existing public health recommendations in Hong Kong, which encourage adults to perform moderate or high-intensity muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week. The study recommends 150–300 minutes of aerobic activity per week for broader health benefits.

Lead author Professor Youngwon Kim, a physical activity epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, highlighted that the study reinforces current guidelines by offering evidence from a disease prevention standpoint. According to him, muscle strength serves as an important biomarker for present and future health outcomes (2 Trusted Source
High muscle strength linked to 44% lower risk of diabetes: Study

Go to source).


Self-Care Practices in Diabetes Management
Self-Care Practices in Diabetes Management
Self-care management in a diabetic patient requires skills to make essential changes in routine day-to-day activities for controlling the disease and improving the quality of life in a natural way.

Grip Strength Used to Measure Muscle Health

In this study, researchers used grip strength as a proxy for overall muscle strength. While previous research has linked muscle strength with reduced risk of cardiometabolic diseases, this study is among the first to explore how it affects those with a genetic predisposition toward type 2 diabetes.

Participants were followed for more than seven years, during which 4,743 developed type 2 diabetes. The study found that individuals with higher grip strength had significantly lower odds of developing the condition, even after adjusting for their genetic risk scores.


Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore
Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore
Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored.

Muscle Strength Cuts Risk by 44%

According to the findings, people with strong muscles had a 44% lower hazard of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those with weaker muscles, regardless of their genetic risk level. The research underscores the potential of muscle strength as a preventive tool.

Interestingly, individuals with a high genetic risk for diabetes but strong muscles had a lower 8-year diabetes risk than those with low or moderate genetic risk but weak muscles. This highlights the protective power of maintaining muscle strength at all stages of life (3 Trusted Source
Prospective associations between muscle strength and genetic susceptibility to type 2 diabetes with incident type 2 diabetes: a UK Biobank study

Go to source).

Top Exercises for Diabetes Management

  • Brisk Walking: A simple and accessible aerobic exercise that enhances insulin sensitivity and aids in blood sugar control.
  • Cycling: An excellent low-impact activity that improves cardiovascular health and assists in managing blood glucose levels.
  • Swimming or Water Aerobics: Provides a full-body workout that's gentle on the joints, beneficial for overall fitness and blood sugar regulation.
  • Resistance Band Exercises: Strength training that helps build muscle mass, which in turn improves glucose utilization.
  • Pilates or Yoga: These practices enhance flexibility, balance, and stress reduction, all of which are important for diabetes management.
  • Bodyweight Exercises: Simple movements like sit-ups, lunges, crunches, squats, and push-ups can be performed without equipment to build strength and aid in blood sugar control.
  • Dancing: A fun and engaging way to incorporate aerobic exercise, which can help lower blood sugar levels.
The study points out the significant role of muscle strength in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, even among those with a high genetic predisposition.

These findings support existing public health guidelines and emphasize the importance of regular muscle-strengthening activities as an effective, accessible strategy for diabetes prevention.

Source-Medindia
How Does Muscle Loss Happen In Diabetes?
How Does Muscle Loss Happen In Diabetes?
A research revealed that elevation of blood sugar levels leads to muscle atrophy and that two proteins, WWP1 and KLF15, play key roles in this phenomenon.

