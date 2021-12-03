Stress Reduction Can Decrease Consumption of Unhealthy Food

Participants were 338 overweight or obese low-income mothers aged 18 to 39. To be eligible for the intervention, an annual household income less than 185 percent of the federal poverty line was required.For the trial, 212 participants were randomly categorized into the intervention group. They watched ten videos with women giving unscripted testimonials about healthy eating, food preparation, managing stress, and being physically active. They also were a part of 10 peer support group teleconferences for the study.Data analysis revealed that a decrease in participants' perceived stress after participating in the intervention resulted in decreased consumption of high-fat and fast foods. Almost a 7% reduction in high-fat food consumption was linked to a 1-point reduction in the scale measuring stress.Mei-Wei Chang, lead author, explained,He added that many participants were aware of feeling impatient, having head and neck pain, and sleeping problems, but they didn't know they were signs of stress.Chang said.Source: Medindia