Three Feet or Six Feet Don’t Make a Difference As Long As Masks Are On

Findings revealed no significant difference in the number of COVID-19 cases among either students or staff. Results suggest that schools adopting lower physical distancing policies with masking mandates will not adversely impact student or staff safety.Polly Van Der Berg, lead author, said,Westyn Branch-Elliman, corresponding author, commented,The researchers point out that physical distancing was only one of several infection prevention measures taken by school districts.Results also showed that schools, in general, had lower overall rates of infection than their surrounding communities, adding to the idea that in-person learning is not a large contributor to the pandemic. But the case rates of districts were closely linked to those of the community, staff in particular.Branch-Elliman adds,Source: Medindia