First 1,000 Days: Early-Life Factors Tied to Body Fat in South Asian Children

Trajectory of Early Life Adiposity Among South Asian Children



By 2030, an estimated 45 million children over the age of five in #Southeast_Asia are projected to be living with #obesity.’

Obesity Metrics for South Asian Children: The 'Thin-Fat' Phenotype

Identifying Early Life Influences on Obesity Risk

Early-Life Habits Add Up: Protective Factor Score Predicts Obesity Risk

Investing in Mothers for Healthier Kids

in theof life that shape thein South Asian children have been identified by researchers at McMaster University (). The findings provide valuable insights for parents, healthcare providers, and policymakers seeking to combat childhood obesity in a group already at increased risk for abdominal fat, cardiometabolic issues, and type 2 diabetes “We know that current measures of childhood obesity such as the body mass index (BMI) don’t work well for South Asians because of the so-called ‘," says Sandi Azab, first author of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at McMaster."South Asian newborns are characterized asbut proportionallyor central obesity relative to White Europeans, and this pattern persists in fourth-generation migrated populations.”“Most studies focus on specific points in time and mostly involve White European families, highlighting the need for more research on different ethnic groups and tracking obesity over the child's early years rather than a single point in time,” adds Azab.The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed more than 900 children and identified(excess body fat). Keyincluded:In children,were linked with lower adiposity trajectories in the first three years of life:A direct relationship was found between the number of protective factors a child is exposed to and their risk of obesity, based on analysis across three cohorts involving 3,171 children in Canada and the United Kingdom.The researchers propose using a combined score of these factors in both clinical and public health settings to better identify at-risk children and guide targeted interventions.The study suggests that policy-level interventions—such as—could support healthier growth trajectories in South Asian children.“The protective factors identified in our research are modifiable, such as reduced screen time,” says Sonia Anand, corresponding author and professor in McMaster’s Department of Medicine. “Some are relatively easier to promote and implement – likein early childhood and encouraging.”“We need to disseminate the knowledge generated from this research to parents,” Anand adds. “It’s time to shift our focus toward developing and testing interventions that optimize early health trajectories, and to create actionable recommendations and policies that promote healthy lives for South Asian children.”In conclusion, the study underscores the importance of early-life factors in influencing obesity risk. By identifying modifiable behaviors and advocating for targeted policy interventions, the research provides a practical approach to improving childhood health outcomes.Source-Medindia