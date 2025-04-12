First 1,000 Days: Early-Life Factors Tied to Body Fat in South Asian Children

Maternal and early childhood factors, including nutrition, physical activity, and breastfeeding, influence obesity risk in South Asian children.
- Early-life factors such as breastfeeding and physical activity impact obesity risk
- Maternal health and nutrition before and during pregnancy play a crucial role in preventing childhood obesity
- Policy interventions like nutrition programs and breastfeeding support help curb obesity rates
Trajectory of Early Life Adiposity Among South Asian Children
Go to source). The findings provide valuable insights for parents, healthcare providers, and policymakers seeking to combat childhood obesity in a group already at increased risk for abdominal fat, cardiometabolic issues, and type 2 diabetes
By 2030, an estimated 45 million children over the age of five in #Southeast_Asia are projected to be living with #obesity.’
Obesity Metrics for South Asian Children: The 'Thin-Fat' Phenotype“We know that current measures of childhood obesity such as the body mass index (BMI) don’t work well for South Asians because of the so-called ‘thin-fat’ phenotype," says Sandi Azab, first author of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at McMaster.
"South Asian newborns are characterized as low birth weight, but proportionally higher body fat or central obesity relative to White Europeans, and this pattern persists in fourth-generation migrated populations.”
“Most studies focus on specific points in time and mostly involve White European families, highlighting the need for more research on different ethnic groups and tracking obesity over the child's early years rather than a single point in time,” adds Azab.
Identifying Early Life Influences on Obesity RiskThe study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed more than 900 children and identified six modifiable factors associated with adiposity (excess body fat). Key maternal factors included:
- Pre-pregnancy obesity
- Excessive weight gain during pregnancy
- A health-conscious diet around pregnancy, including poultry, eggs, fruits, vegetables, seafood, and refined grains
- Breastfeeding for 12 months or more
- Increased daily physical activity
- Reduced screen time
Early-Life Habits Add Up: Protective Factor Score Predicts Obesity RiskA direct relationship was found between the number of protective factors a child is exposed to and their risk of obesity, based on analysis across three cohorts involving 3,171 children in Canada and the United Kingdom.
The researchers propose using a combined score of these factors in both clinical and public health settings to better identify at-risk children and guide targeted interventions.
Investing in Mothers for Healthier KidsThe study suggests that policy-level interventions—such as subsidized maternal nutrition programs and access to breast pumping equipment—could support healthier growth trajectories in South Asian children.
“The protective factors identified in our research are modifiable, such as reduced screen time,” says Sonia Anand, corresponding author and professor in McMaster’s Department of Medicine. “Some are relatively easier to promote and implement – like increasing physical activity in early childhood and encouraging extended breastfeeding.”
“We need to disseminate the knowledge generated from this research to parents,” Anand adds. “It’s time to shift our focus toward developing and testing interventions that optimize early health trajectories, and to create actionable recommendations and policies that promote healthy lives for South Asian children.”
In conclusion, the study underscores the importance of early-life factors in influencing obesity risk. By identifying modifiable behaviors and advocating for targeted policy interventions, the research provides a practical approach to improving childhood health outcomes.
Reference:
- Trajectory of Early Life Adiposity Among South Asian Children - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2832476?)
Source-Medindia