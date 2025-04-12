About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

First 1,000 Days: Early-Life Factors Tied to Body Fat in South Asian Children

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 12 2025 4:32 PM

Maternal and early childhood factors, including nutrition, physical activity, and breastfeeding, influence obesity risk in South Asian children.

First 1,000 Days: Early-Life Factors Tied to Body Fat in South Asian Children
Highlights:
  • Early-life factors such as breastfeeding and physical activity impact obesity risk
  • Maternal health and nutrition before and during pregnancy play a crucial role in preventing childhood obesity
  • Policy interventions like nutrition programs and breastfeeding support help curb obesity rates
Six key factors in the first three years of life that shape the risk of obesity in South Asian children have been identified by researchers at McMaster University (1 Trusted Source
Trajectory of Early Life Adiposity Among South Asian Children

Go to source). The findings provide valuable insights for parents, healthcare providers, and policymakers seeking to combat childhood obesity in a group already at increased risk for abdominal fat, cardiometabolic issues, and type 2 diabetes

Childhood Obesity - Criteria - Causes - Complications, Treatment
Childhood Obesity - Criteria - Causes - Complications, Treatment
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
Advertisements

Obesity Metrics for South Asian Children: The 'Thin-Fat' Phenotype

“We know that current measures of childhood obesity such as the body mass index (BMI) don’t work well for South Asians because of the so-called ‘thin-fat’ phenotype," says Sandi Azab, first author of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at McMaster.

"South Asian newborns are characterized as low birth weight, but proportionally higher body fat or central obesity relative to White Europeans, and this pattern persists in fourth-generation migrated populations.”

“Most studies focus on specific points in time and mostly involve White European families, highlighting the need for more research on different ethnic groups and tracking obesity over the child's early years rather than a single point in time,” adds Azab.


Advertisements
Tiny Steps, Big Impact: Fight Childhood Obesity Through Early Interventions
Tiny Steps, Big Impact: Fight Childhood Obesity Through Early Interventions
Early treatment of childhood obesity yields lasting positive outcomes, reducing obesity levels and improving metabolic health.

Identifying Early Life Influences on Obesity Risk

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed more than 900 children and identified six modifiable factors associated with adiposity (excess body fat). Key maternal factors included:
  • Pre-pregnancy obesity
  • Excessive weight gain during pregnancy
  • A health-conscious diet around pregnancy, including poultry, eggs, fruits, vegetables, seafood, and refined grains
In children, three early life factors were linked with lower adiposity trajectories in the first three years of life:
  • Breastfeeding for 12 months or more
  • Increased daily physical activity
  • Reduced screen time

Advertisements
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity - Videos
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity - Videos
Video Section for Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physically Activity.

Early-Life Habits Add Up: Protective Factor Score Predicts Obesity Risk

A direct relationship was found between the number of protective factors a child is exposed to and their risk of obesity, based on analysis across three cohorts involving 3,171 children in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The researchers propose using a combined score of these factors in both clinical and public health settings to better identify at-risk children and guide targeted interventions.


Does Sugar Source Matter More Than Amount for Childhood Obesity?
Does Sugar Source Matter More Than Amount for Childhood Obesity?
Discover how the source of sugar outweighs its quantity in shaping children's health outcomes.

Investing in Mothers for Healthier Kids

The study suggests that policy-level interventions—such as subsidized maternal nutrition programs and access to breast pumping equipment—could support healthier growth trajectories in South Asian children.

“The protective factors identified in our research are modifiable, such as reduced screen time,” says Sonia Anand, corresponding author and professor in McMaster’s Department of Medicine. “Some are relatively easier to promote and implement – like increasing physical activity in early childhood and encouraging extended breastfeeding.”

“We need to disseminate the knowledge generated from this research to parents,” Anand adds. “It’s time to shift our focus toward developing and testing interventions that optimize early health trajectories, and to create actionable recommendations and policies that promote healthy lives for South Asian children.”

In conclusion, the study underscores the importance of early-life factors in influencing obesity risk. By identifying modifiable behaviors and advocating for targeted policy interventions, the research provides a practical approach to improving childhood health outcomes.

Reference:
  1. Trajectory of Early Life Adiposity Among South Asian Children - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2832476?)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional