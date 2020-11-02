medindia
Having a Happy Partner can Help You Stave Off Alzheimer''s Disease, Dementia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Having a Happy Partner can Help You Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 11, 2020 at 12:10 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • People with happy partners may live a long and healthy life
  • Living with a happy, healthy and optimistic partner can help you ward off mental health problems such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia
  • Join hands to share more love, follow healthy lifestyle habits and support each other to live a disease-free life

Living with a happy and optimistic partner can boost your overall health and add more years to your life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Personality.
Having a Happy Partner can Help You Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia

Science now supports the saying, "happy wife, happy life." Michigan State University research found that those who are optimistic contribute to the health of their partners, staving off the risk factors leading to Alzheimer's disease, dementia and cognitive decline as they grow old together.

Show Full Article


Are people healthier if their life partners are more optimistic?

"We spend a lot of time with our partners," said William Chopik, assistant professor of psychology and co-author of the study. "They might encourage us to exercise, eat healthier or remind us to take our medicine. When your partner is optimistic and healthy, it can translate to similar outcomes in your own life. You actually do experience a rosier future by living longer and staving off cognitive illnesses."

An optimistic partner may encourage eating a salad or work out together to develop healthier lifestyles. For example, if you quit smoking or start exercising, your partner is close to following suit within a few weeks and months.

"We found that when you look at the risk factors for what predicts things like Alzheimer's disease or dementia, a lot of them are things like living a healthy lifestyle," Chopik said. "Maintaining a healthy weight and physical activity are large predictors. There are some physiological markers as well. It looks like people who are married to optimists tend to score better on all of those metrics."

Details of the Study

The study, published in the Journal of Personality and co-authored by MSU graduate student Jeewon Oh and Eric Kim, a research scientist in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, followed nearly 4,500 heterosexual couples from the Health and Retirement Study for up to eight years.

Findings of the Study

The research team found a potential link between being married to an optimistic person and preventing the onset of cognitive decline, thanks to a healthier environment at home.

"There's a sense where optimists lead by example, and their partners follow their lead," Chopik said. "While there's some research on people being jealous of their partner's good qualities or on having bad reactions to someone trying to control you, it is balanced with other research that shows being optimistic is associated with perceiving your relationship in a positive light."

The research also indicated that when couples recall shared experiences together, richer details from the memories emerge. A recent example, Chopik explained, was Google's tearjerker Super Bowl ad, "Loretta," in which an elderly man uses his Google Assistant to help him remember details about his late wife.

"The things he was recollecting were positive things about his partner," Chopik said. "There is science behind the Google ad. Part of the types of memories being recalled were positive aspects of their relationship and personalities."

With all of its benefits, is optimism something that can be prescribed? While there is a heritable component to optimism, Chopik says there is some evidence to suggest that it's a trainable quality.

"There are studies that show people have the power to change their personalities, as long as they engage in things that make them change," Chopik said. "Part of it is wanting to change. There are also intervention programs that suggest you can build up optimism."

Across the board, everyone benefits from a healthy dose of optimism from their partner. For the glass-is-half-empty people, a partner can still quench their thirst. For the glass-is-half-full people? Their cup runneth over.

Reference :
  1. The association between actor/partner optimism and cognitive functioning among older couples - (https://doi.org/10.1111/jopy.12529)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Being More Optimistic Can Reduce Heart Disease, Early Death Risk

Is it good to be optimistic? Yes, being more positive and optimistic can lower the risk of developing heart disease and early death, reveals a new study.

Optimistic People Sleep Better at Night

Is it good to be optimistic? Yes, being more optimistic can make you a good sleeper, reveals a new study.

Valentine's Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

Romantic Valentine's Day: February 14th is almost here, spending that single day with your partner may be a romantic idea, but make sure to build a long-lasting relationship. Check out these ten cool couple ideas for maintaining a long and healthy ...

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Celebrating Life: Positivity and RejoicingDementiaVascular DementiaAcute Coronary Syndrome
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster

Valentine's Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

Chalazion
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive