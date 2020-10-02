Valentine’s Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

When was the last time you had a belly laugh with your partner? Surprise your partner. Pretend like you're going to tell a story about your day and then it has a punchline that they aren't expecting.This is a very intimate act. We get so busy solving daily problems with work, family, etc., that we often forget to connect at a deeper level.Once a day, let your partner know what you are grateful for. It doesn't have to be about your relationship, but in general. What is it that you appreciate about your daily life? Let your partner know you are satisfied and happy with the life you are living.When you play a game with your partner, you get to know how your partner thinks a little bit better. There's so many fun varieties out there! Do a quick Google search or pull out that old deck of cards in your cabinet.Particularly if you've been together for a while, sometimes couples don't hold hands with as much frequency as they used to. Be intentional about this.Does your partner bite the spoon when eating cereal? Leave a mess on the bathroom mirror after brushing teeth? Rarely put away clean clothes? Take a deep breath, noticing the inhale, appreciating the exhale, and give thanks for the life you share, including the quirks that drive you nuts.Being outside is a wonderful way to connect; bundle up and go find some stars; or enjoy the sun and gaze at a tree or birds. No matter where you are, you can find the sky to look up at.When was the last time you looked at old pictures together? Take a few moments and sit together, taking a stroll down memory lane.And while you are there, pause and think about some of the things that helped create the spark for you and your partner. What were some of the reasons your head was turned? What made you think about them while you were apart?We are more likely to reach our goals when we make them concrete, say them out loud to ourselves and others, and have others to help keep us on track towards our progress. Having saved money following these tips, think about ways that you can use your savings for common future, financial goals as a couple!Source: Newswise