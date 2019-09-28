medindia

Being More Optimistic Can Reduce Heart Disease, Early Death Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 28, 2019 at 11:16 AM Heart Disease News
Having a positive and more optimistic mind-set can cut down the risk for heart disease and early death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
Being More Optimistic Can Reduce Heart Disease, Early Death Risk
Being More Optimistic Can Reduce Heart Disease, Early Death Risk

Optimism was associated with lower risk of cardiovascular events and less risk of overall death in this observational study.

The study, called a systematic review and meta-analysis, combined results from 15 studies (10 studies reported data on cardiovascular events and nine reported data on all-cause mortality) with nearly 230,000 participants and an average follow-up of nearly 14 years.

Limitations of the study include wide variation in ages of the participants; the inability to account for individual mitigating factors such as smoking, diabetes and hypertension; and a study design that doesn't permit causal inferences to be made.

Future studies should examine what might explain this association, as well as investigate the potential benefits of interventions that could promote optimism and reduce pessimism.

Source: Eurekalert

