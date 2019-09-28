Being More Optimistic Can Reduce Heart Disease, Early Death Risk

Font : A- A+



Having a positive and more optimistic mind-set can cut down the risk for heart disease and early death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Being More Optimistic Can Reduce Heart Disease, Early Death Risk



Optimism was associated with lower risk of cardiovascular events and less risk of overall death in this observational study.



‘Is it good to be optimistic? Yes, optimistic people tend to have better heart health and live longer.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





Limitations of the study include wide variation in ages of the participants; the inability to account for individual mitigating factors such as smoking, diabetes and hypertension; and a study design that doesn't permit causal inferences to be made.



Future studies should examine what might explain this association, as well as investigate the potential benefits of interventions that could promote optimism and reduce pessimism.



Source: Eurekalert The study, called a systematic review and meta-analysis, combined results from 15 studies (10 studies reported data on cardiovascular events and nine reported data on all-cause mortality) with nearly 230,000 participants and an average follow-up of nearly 14 years.Limitations of the study include wide variation in ages of the participants; the inability to account for individual mitigating factors such as smoking, diabetes and hypertension; and a study design that doesn't permit causal inferences to be made.Future studies should examine what might explain this association, as well as investigate the potential benefits of interventions that could promote optimism and reduce pessimism.Source: Eurekalert Optimism was associated with lower risk of cardiovascular events and less risk of overall death in this observational study.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.