medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Valentine’s Day: Opt for Healthy Lifestyle Habits to Boost Your Partner’s Heart Health

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Valentine's day (February 14th) could be the loveliest day to express your love and care towards your partner's heart
  • Partners can make an unerasable impression on each other’s heart health
  • Following simple heart-healthy lifestyle habits can keep your loved one’s heart strong and healthy in the long-run

Celebrate this Valentine's day (February 14th) in a different way by concentrating more on your partner's heart health. So, make sure that you don't spend more money on expensive Valentine's day gifts such as red roses, heart gifts, teddy bears, and other fancy gadgets. Just take enough time to motivate each other to eat right, move more, sleep well, and live happily to live a heart-healthy life.
Valentine’s Day: Opt for Healthy Lifestyle Habits to Boost Your Partner’s Heart Health
Valentine’s Day: Opt for Healthy Lifestyle Habits to Boost Your Partner’s Heart Health

As Valentine's Day approaches, a Cleveland Clinic survey finds that two-thirds of Americans (66%) in a committed relationship are concerned with their partner's heart health.

Show Full Article


Moreover, 60% of Americans say they are more motivated to live a heart healthy lifestyle for their partners than for themselves. This is especially true for men - 67% compared to 52% for women.

Details of the Study

The survey was conducted as part of Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute's "Love your Heart" consumer education campaign in celebration of American Heart Month. It looked at how relationships affect heart health.

Findings of the Study

The survey found most Americans in committed relationships are looking to their partners for motivation. An overwhelming majority (83%) agreed that if their partner adopted a heart-healthy diet, they would join in, and 57% said they are more likely to exercise with their partner than by themselves.

"We know that strong emotions can affect the heart, if only temporarily. But, partners can make a long-term impact on each other's heart health," said Samir Kapadia, M.D., chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

"I recommend partners undertake heart healthy habits together. Make it fun but hold each other accountable - find new healthy recipes and cook them together, join an exercise class, or go on daily walks with your partner. Simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in keeping your heart strong and healthy."

Alternatively, partners can be a negative influence. About two-thirds (64%) of Americans in committed relationships acknowledge that they enable or are enabled by their partner in unhealthy heart habits. For example, far more couples said they were likely to binge watch a TV show with their partner (66%) than exercise together (46%).

Additional survey findings include:

The majority of Americans (86%) believe that emotional heartbreak can result in physical pain, and seven-in-ten (71%) also believe it's possible to die of a broken heart. Physicians say there is a "broken heart syndrome", called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, which is a response to sudden emotional stress, but it is rare.

Seven-in-ten (70%) Americans consider sex exercise, especially younger Americans under 55.

Men in a committed relationship especially said that their partners were a positive influence on their heart health- 78% compared to 67% of women.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 1 in every 4 deaths. Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the country for cardiology and cardiac surgery for 25 years in a row by US News & World Report.

Methodology

Cleveland Clinic's survey of the general population gathered insights into Americans' perceptions of heart health and prevention. This was an online survey conducted among a national probability sample consisting of 1,000 adults 18 years of age and older, living in the continental United States. The total sample data is nationally representative based on age, gender, ethnicity and educational attainment census data. The online survey was conducted by Dynata and completed between September 23 and September 26, 2018. The margin of error for the total sample at the 95% confidence level is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Reference :
  1. For Valentine's Day, Think of Your - and Your Partner's - Heart Health - (https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2020/02/10/for-valentines-day-think-of-your-and-your-partners-heart-health/)


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Valentine's Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

Romantic Valentine's Day: February 14th is almost here, spending that single day with your partner may be a romantic idea, but make sure to build a long-lasting relationship. Check out these ten cool couple ideas for maintaining a long and healthy ...

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.

Valentine's Day: Perfect 5 Tips to Make Your Relationship Last Longer

Valentine's Day: February 14th is almost here, spending that single day with your partner may be romantic, but make sure to build a long-lasting relationship. Check out these five tips for maintaining a long and healthy relationship.

Best Gift for Your Valentine: Good Health

February 14th marks Valentine's Day, a special day dedicated to your loved one. Here are some tips for a healthy and happy Valentine's Day.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

From skincare tips to healthy living, it’s all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on…

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisHealthy LivingFiber Up Your MealsGardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the OldYour Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being HealthyPericarditis
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Tests for Kidney Stones

Having a Happy Partner can Help You Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia

Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive