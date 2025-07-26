Give Pause to The Scroll: The Technological Addiction is Going Out of Control

Early smartphone exposure before age 13 is linked to serious mental health challenges later in life, especially among young girls.
- Early phone access leads to long-term mental health decline, especially in girls
- Global policies urge age limits, mental health education, and tech accountability
- Youth brains are more vulnerable to digital overexposure, affecting sleep, emotions, and identity
Protecting the Developing Mind in a Digital Age: A Global Policy Imperative
Digital Childhood May Be a Catalyst for ConcernAccording to a survey conducted by the Global Mind Project, which sampled more than 100,000 young people, children under 13 years of age who own smartphones show poorer mental health outcomes in their early twenties, particularly among females.
Such effects involve suicidal ideations, loss of touch with reality, inability to control emotions, and loss of a sense of self-worth. The variables that mediate these associations include access to social media at a young age, cyberbullying, sleep, and poor relationships with family. This tendency is witnessed all over the world, with the greatest occurrence being seen in the English-speaking countries.
Policy Prescription for A Safer Childhood
1. Delay Access until Age 13+
Smartphones and social media access should be limited for age groups below 13 years.
2. Mandate Digital Literacy & Mental‑Health Education
Before they are exposed to the digital world, schools and community programs should teach youngsters how to navigate the online world positively, set behavioral boundaries when managing a digital profile, and recognize the warning signs of mental health decline due to excessive use.
3. Develop ‘Kids’ Phones’ with Built‑In Safeguards
Encourage or require tech firms to create devices with child-safe access— featuring simplified interfaces, strong privacy settings, and built-in protections against addictive elements.
4. Enforce Robust Age Verification
Stronger age-assurance systems are needed—not just parental permission—to ensure compliance across platforms.
5. Hold Tech Companies Accountable
Platforms must be subject to regulatory oversight similar to the public-health industries. This includes transparent reporting, algorithmic auditing, and liability for harm—similar to the UK Online Safety Act's approach.
6. Coordinate Globally, Not Just Locally
Thiagarajan et al. stress that family efforts alone aren't enough—real change needs global, society-wide policy action.
- UK: The Online Safety Act (from July 25, 2025) requires platforms to conduct risk checks, offer parental controls, audit algorithms, and face fines for violations.
- Greece: Introduced a national plan to fight youth internet addiction with age checks, parental dashboards, and safer app designs.
It Matters More As Developing Minds Are At Stakes
- Age groups between 10 to 19 years are more susceptible to addictive behavior, as this period is considered the most sensitive period for brain development (they get to learn more from the surroundings they are in)
- Overexposure can lead to academic and emotional decline, poor sleep, anxiety, body image concerns, cyberbullying, and self-harm.
- Delayed enforcement of laws against this may leave a permanent effect on their mental health. Technological addiction is nothing different from drug addiction, and neither of these should be treated lightly
This research article recommends implementing a bold, multi-layered policy framework that includes government mandates, technological responsibility, educational reform, and parental empowerment to protect developing minds around the world.
