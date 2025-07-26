Rising Obesity Rates Linked Primarily to Diet Over Exercise

Obesity rates increase primarily due to diet changes in wealthier nations, with caloric intake outweighing declines in physical activity.
- Higher calorie intake is the major contributor to obesity in wealthy countries
- People in developed economies use as much or more daily energy as those in less developed societies
- Shifting focus to diet is crucial for addressing the global obesity crisis
Energy expenditure and obesity across the economic spectrum
Go to source). A recent publication in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences details findings from an analysis conducted by the Pontzer Lab in Duke University's Department of Evolutionary Anthropology (Trinity College of Arts & Sciences).
Despite staying active, people in wealthy nations #gainweight mainly because of #overeating. #calories #obesity #developed_nations #medindia’
Diet Vs Activity: Shifting the FocusAttempts to clarify the causes of the obesity crisis have long left public health policymakers uncertain about the roles of nutrition and physical activity. This extensive, multi-country collaboration provides a direct comparison between these factors. Herman Pontzer, head of the Pontzer Lab and professor in the Department of Evolutionary Anthropology, states that changing diets, not reduced movement, are the predominant reason for obesity in the United States and other developed regions.
The team compared thousands of adult measurements, including energy expenditure, body fat percentage, and body mass index, among diverse populations aged 18 to 60. Their research encompassed 4,200 individuals representing hunter-gatherers, pastoralists, agriculturalists, and industrialized communities across six continents.
To categorize progression of industrialization, the analysts incorporated United Nations Human Development Index information, which factors in longevity, economic well-being, and education.
Body Fat, Industrialization, and Dietary ShiftsAmanda McGrosky, a key contributor now at Elon University, explains that only a minimal drop in total, size-adjusted energy output accompanies economic advancement. However, these small energy differences do not account for the entire rise in body fat observed with development. This outcome suggests increases in body fat are more strongly tied to changes in eating habits.
Rather, the findings promote a growing consensus that both healthy diet and regular exercise matter, each supporting rather than replacing the other. Ongoing work will aim to identify which specific dietary patterns in developed nations most contribute to the obesity epidemic.
Reference:
- Energy expenditure and obesity across the economic spectrum - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2420902122)
Source-Medindia