Rising Obesity Rates Linked Primarily to Diet Over Exercise

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 26 2025 3:34 PM

Obesity rates increase primarily due to diet changes in wealthier nations, with caloric intake outweighing declines in physical activity.

Highlights:
  • Higher calorie intake is the major contributor to obesity in wealthy countries
  • People in developed economies use as much or more daily energy as those in less developed societies
  • Shifting focus to diet is crucial for addressing the global obesity crisis
Obesity increases in economically prosperous nations are chiefly linked to greater food consumption, not a reduction in physical activity. Evidence indicates that individuals in affluent societies use as much or even more energy each day (1 Trusted Source
Energy expenditure and obesity across the economic spectrum

Go to source).
A recent publication in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences details findings from an analysis conducted by the Pontzer Lab in Duke University's Department of Evolutionary Anthropology (Trinity College of Arts & Sciences).

It examined connections among economic development, daily energy expenditure, and obesity prevalence across countries. Although conventional wisdom has blamed surging obesity levels on people becoming less active in industrialized settings, the research instead shows that caloric intake is the key factor; diet exerts a stronger influence than a sedentary lifestyle when it comes to global obesity trends.

Diet Vs Activity: Shifting the Focus

Attempts to clarify the causes of the obesity crisis have long left public health policymakers uncertain about the roles of nutrition and physical activity. This extensive, multi-country collaboration provides a direct comparison between these factors. Herman Pontzer, head of the Pontzer Lab and professor in the Department of Evolutionary Anthropology, states that changing diets, not reduced movement, are the predominant reason for obesity in the United States and other developed regions.

The team compared thousands of adult measurements, including energy expenditure, body fat percentage, and body mass index, among diverse populations aged 18 to 60. Their research encompassed 4,200 individuals representing hunter-gatherers, pastoralists, agriculturalists, and industrialized communities across six continents.

To categorize progression of industrialization, the analysts incorporated United Nations Human Development Index information, which factors in longevity, economic well-being, and education.

Body Fat, Industrialization, and Dietary Shifts

Amanda McGrosky, a key contributor now at Elon University, explains that only a minimal drop in total, size-adjusted energy output accompanies economic advancement. However, these small energy differences do not account for the entire rise in body fat observed with development. This outcome suggests increases in body fat are more strongly tied to changes in eating habits.

Seeking to clarify messaging for public health and address solutions to obesity, the researchers emphasize that their data do not diminish the importance of encouraging physical activity.

Rather, the findings promote a growing consensus that both healthy diet and regular exercise matter, each supporting rather than replacing the other. Ongoing work will aim to identify which specific dietary patterns in developed nations most contribute to the obesity epidemic.

In conclusion, the main driver of increasing obesity rates in developed countries is higher calorie consumption rather than reduced physical activity. A balanced approach to both nutrition and exercise remains vital for tackling this growing public health challenge.

Reference:
  1. Energy expenditure and obesity across the economic spectrum - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2420902122)


Source-Medindia

