Internet Addiction Alters Teen Brains, Impacts Focus and Memory

- A study discovered that teenagers diagnosed with internet addiction exhibit changes in brain transmission
- Excessive internet use affects adolescent brains differently than adult brains
- China was the first to classify internet addiction as a public health concern
They described internet addiction as a continuous fascination with the internet, withdrawal symptoms when offline, and forsaking relationships for increased internet time.
Side Effects of Adolescent Internet AddictionMax Chang, the study's first author from University College London, detailed how internet addiction causes significant harm or pain in people's lives. The authors emphasized the importance of understanding its impact on adolescent brains, which differ from those of adults.
Internet use has skyrocketed, with adolescents spending an increasing portion of their waking hours online. This has resulted in an upsurge in adolescent internet addiction. Teens with internet addiction revealed significant abnormalities in brain areas involved in executive skills when compared to their peers.
These disruptions may make behaviors requiring these functions more difficult, potentially impairing development and well-being.
Diagnosing Internet AddictionInterestingly, all of the neuroimaging studies that fit the authors' criteria for age range and formal diagnosis of internet addiction were conducted in Asia, even though there are numerous cases of internet addiction in the Western world.
The DSM-V (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition), the standard classification of mental disorders in the United States, does not yet contain online addiction, but it does list internet gaming disorder.
Max Chang emphasized that understanding the mechanics underlying internet addiction is still a developing science. Observing biomarkers such as functional connectivity might assist bridge the gap between brain activity and behaviour.
Chang advised parents who are concerned about their children's internet addiction to search for signs of withdrawal from relationships. He equated online addiction to substance and gambling illnesses, claiming that it rewires the brain, making it more difficult to reject internet-related stimuli.
In addition to addressing internet addiction, other underlying mental health issues must be addressed. Preventive interventions include minimizing screen time, taking breaks, and avoiding doom scrolling.
