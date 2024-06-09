Internet Addiction Alters Teen Brains, Impacts Focus and Memory

Highlights: A study discovered that teenagers diagnosed with internet addiction exhibit changes in brain transmission

Excessive internet use affects adolescent brains differently than adult brains

China was the first to classify internet addiction as a public health concern



‘New study reveals that internet addiction in teens alters brain signals crucial for attention and memory, impacting focus and decision-making. #internetaddiction #teenhealth #brainresearch #medindia ’

Side Effects of Adolescent Internet Addiction

Diagnosing Internet Addiction

First Country to Recognise Internet Addiction

Teenagers who spend a lot of time on social media frequently complain about being unable to focus on crucial chores such as homework or spending meaningful time with loved ones. A new study offers an objective perspective on these complaints, revealing that youth diagnosed with internet addiction have changes in brain signals that are crucial for controlling attention and working memory (1).The study discovered that excessive internet use can cause considerable behavioral addiction by altering the brain's executive function network, which governs attention, planning, decision-making, and impulse control. "The behavioural addiction brought on by excessive internet use has become a rising source of concern since the last decade," the researchers stated.They described internet addiction as a continuous fascination with the internet, withdrawal symptoms when offline, and forsaking relationships for increased internet time.Max Chang, the study's first author from University College London, detailed how internet addiction causes significant harm or pain in people's lives. The authors emphasized the importance of understanding its impact on adolescent brains, which differ from those of adults.Internet use has skyrocketed, with adolescents spending an increasing portion of their waking hours online. This has resulted in an upsurge in adolescent internet addiction. Teens with internet addiction revealed significant abnormalities in brain areas involved in executive skills when compared to their peers.These disruptions may make behaviors requiring these functions more difficult, potentially impairing development and well-being.Interestingly, all of the neuroimaging studies that fit the authors' criteria for age range and formal diagnosis of internet addiction were conducted in Asia, even though there are numerous cases of internet addiction in the Western world.The DSM-V (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition), the standard classification of mental disorders in the United States, does not yet contain online addiction, but it does list internet gaming disorder.China was the first to recognize internet addiction as a public health concern.Max Chang emphasized that understanding the mechanics underlying internet addiction is still a developing science. Observing biomarkers such as functional connectivity might assist bridge the gap between brain activity and behaviour.Chang advised parents who are concerned about their children's internet addiction to search for signs of withdrawal from relationships. He equated online addiction to substance and gambling illnesses, claiming that it rewires the brain, making it more difficult to reject internet-related stimuli.In addition to addressing internet addiction, other underlying mental health issues must be addressed. Preventive interventions include minimizing screen time, taking breaks, and avoiding doom scrolling.Source-Medindia