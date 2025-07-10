Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, July 10). Digital Detox: Take A Step Back from The Screens . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 10, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/digital-detox-take-a-step-back-from-the-screens-220353-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Digital Detox: Take A Step Back from The Screens". Medindia. Jul 10, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/digital-detox-take-a-step-back-from-the-screens-220353-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Digital Detox: Take A Step Back from The Screens". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/digital-detox-take-a-step-back-from-the-screens-220353-1.htm. (accessed Jul 10, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Digital Detox: Take A Step Back from The Screens. Medindia, viewed Jul 10, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/digital-detox-take-a-step-back-from-the-screens-220353-1.htm.