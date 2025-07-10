About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Fridge Cigarettes and Fizzy Deception: Why Diet Soda Isn't as Harmless as It Seems
Advertisement

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 10 2025 4:13 PM

A viral TikTok trend glamorizing Diet Coke reveals serious health concerns linked to artificially sweetened beverages.

Highlights:
  • The viral "Fridge Cigarette" trend is fueling a dangerous ritual around Diet Coke
  • Studies link diet soda to stroke, cognitive decline, and metabolic disease
  • Gen Z’s aesthetic wellness may be hiding long-term health threats
The practice of drinking frozen Diet Coke, known as “fridge cigarettes,” has gone global. It is intended to assist you in taking a break from the hustle. Experts discuss the link but also voice concerns about the usage of Diet Coke. Taking a Diet Coke break during a busy day isn't really about smoking tobacco, but is it a good way to relax?
Experts believe that the click of opening a can is remarkably similar to that of lighting a cigarette, even if there may not be scientific evidence to support this claim (1 Trusted Source
Gen Z's new cigarette is cold, fizzy, and comes in a can

Go to source).


Trend Alert: The Rise of the ‘Fridge Cigarette’

According to Dr. Gade, the sensation of fizz and maybe even burp that occurs when you take a drink is similar to the pull of a cigarette. It taps into an ironic 90s-nostalgia-meets-body-aesthetic culture, where diet soda becomes a symbol of self-control, rebellion, and dopamine on demand.

For some, it’s a placeholder for a vice they’ve sworn off (like smoking or binge eating); for others, it’s simply cool content. But beneath the satire and sparkles lies a deeper health concern.


Advertisement
What Science Says About Artificially Sweetened Beverages

Diet Coke as the name suggests is believed to be a healthier alternative for normal Coke but research says otherwise!

A systematic review revealed that regular consumption of Artificially Sweetened Beverages (ASBs) is linked to:
  • Increased risk of coronary heart disease.
  • Stroke, especially among postmenopausal women.
  • Harmful effects on gut flora and carbohydrate metabolism.
  • Potential causes of dementia and cognitive decline.
The review concluded that, despite being sugar-free, ASBs may still activate neuroendocrine and metabolic pathways. Although many people choose artificially sweetened beverages (ASBs), like Diet Coke, as a 'healthier' alternative to sugar-laden drinks, growing research suggests they carry their own risks (2 Trusted Source
Artificially Sweetened Beverages Beyond the Metabolic Risks: A Systematic Review of the Literature

Go to source).


Says Zero Sugar, But the Real Risk Lies Within

A large-scale, multi-ethnic cohort study reveals that individuals who consumed diet soda daily had a 36% higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome and a 67% higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

The paradox? Even without sugar, these drinks may still promote insulin resistance, weight gain, and fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen (3 Trusted Source
Diet Soda Intake and Risk of Incident Metabolic Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)

Go to source).


Why This Trend Hits Gen Z the Hardest

Gen Z is known for being health-conscious yet mentally overwhelmed. Diet sodas are a common solution to elevating mood, getting a caffeine-driven boost, or losing appetite. However, this dependence, particularly when it becomes ritualized and a daily fix can foster unhealthy food and body associations and affect long term metabolic health.

Consider this:
  • Anxiety can be induced by caffeine dependency.
  • Artificial sweeteners have the tendency of increasing sugar carvings.
  • Diet culture, rebranded as aesthetic wellness, often hides disordered behaviors.

Hooked on Fizz: The Dopamine Trap of Diet Soda

Popping open a Diet Coke may offer more than just refreshment. It can have the same psychological comfort that people enjoyed through smoking—hence the “cigarette” metaphor. This ritual becomes a self-soothing mechanism, especially in moments of boredom, stress, or emotional lows.

However, similar to cigarettes, the long-term effects may outweigh the immediate satisfaction.

Cool, Caffeinated, and Complicated

What began as a viral TikTok trend has sparked a much-needed conversation. The so-called “Fridge Cigarette” is nothing more than a health risk wrapped in a trendy name. While it may satisfy a psychological craving, it carries harmful effects—much like cigarettes themselves. And let’s be clear: it’s far from a healthy replacement.

References:
  1. Gen Z's new cigarette is cold, fizzy, and comes in a can - (https://www.indiatoday.in/lifestyle/what-s-hot/story/fridge-cigarette-diet-coke-can-viral-trend-2747223-2025-06-28)
  2. Artificially Sweetened Beverages Beyond the Metabolic Risks: A Systematic Review of the Literature - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9891650/)
  3. Diet Soda Intake and Risk of Incident Metabolic Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2660468/)

Source-Medindia


