Fridge Cigarettes and Fizzy Deception: Why Diet Soda Isn't as Harmless as It Seems

A viral TikTok trend glamorizing Diet Coke reveals serious health concerns linked to artificially sweetened beverages.
- The viral "Fridge Cigarette" trend is fueling a dangerous ritual around Diet Coke
- Studies link diet soda to stroke, cognitive decline, and metabolic disease
- Gen Z’s aesthetic wellness may be hiding long-term health threats
Gen Z's new cigarette is cold, fizzy, and comes in a can
Go to source).
Diet soda drinkers have a 67% higher risk of developing type 2 #diabetes-even without sugar! #dietsoda #medindia #tiktok #fridgecigarette’
Trend Alert: The Rise of the ‘Fridge Cigarette’According to Dr. Gade, the sensation of fizz and maybe even burp that occurs when you take a drink is similar to the pull of a cigarette. It taps into an ironic 90s-nostalgia-meets-body-aesthetic culture, where diet soda becomes a symbol of self-control, rebellion, and dopamine on demand.
For some, it’s a placeholder for a vice they’ve sworn off (like smoking or binge eating); for others, it’s simply cool content. But beneath the satire and sparkles lies a deeper health concern.
What Science Says About Artificially Sweetened BeveragesDiet Coke as the name suggests is believed to be a healthier alternative for normal Coke but research says otherwise!
A systematic review revealed that regular consumption of Artificially Sweetened Beverages (ASBs) is linked to:
- Increased risk of coronary heart disease.
- Stroke, especially among postmenopausal women.
- Harmful effects on gut flora and carbohydrate metabolism.
- Potential causes of dementia and cognitive decline.
Artificially Sweetened Beverages Beyond the Metabolic Risks: A Systematic Review of the Literature
Go to source).
Says Zero Sugar, But the Real Risk Lies WithinA large-scale, multi-ethnic cohort study reveals that individuals who consumed diet soda daily had a 36% higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome and a 67% higher risk of type 2 diabetes.
The paradox? Even without sugar, these drinks may still promote insulin resistance, weight gain, and fat accumulation, especially around the abdomen (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Diet Soda Intake and Risk of Incident Metabolic Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)
Go to source).
Why This Trend Hits Gen Z the HardestGen Z is known for being health-conscious yet mentally overwhelmed. Diet sodas are a common solution to elevating mood, getting a caffeine-driven boost, or losing appetite. However, this dependence, particularly when it becomes ritualized and a daily fix can foster unhealthy food and body associations and affect long term metabolic health.
Consider this:
- Anxiety can be induced by caffeine dependency.
- Artificial sweeteners have the tendency of increasing sugar carvings.
- Diet culture, rebranded as aesthetic wellness, often hides disordered behaviors.
Hooked on Fizz: The Dopamine Trap of Diet SodaPopping open a Diet Coke may offer more than just refreshment. It can have the same psychological comfort that people enjoyed through smoking—hence the “cigarette” metaphor. This ritual becomes a self-soothing mechanism, especially in moments of boredom, stress, or emotional lows.
However, similar to cigarettes, the long-term effects may outweigh the immediate satisfaction.
Cool, Caffeinated, and ComplicatedWhat began as a viral TikTok trend has sparked a much-needed conversation. The so-called “Fridge Cigarette” is nothing more than a health risk wrapped in a trendy name. While it may satisfy a psychological craving, it carries harmful effects—much like cigarettes themselves. And let’s be clear: it’s far from a healthy replacement.
References:
- Gen Z's new cigarette is cold, fizzy, and comes in a can - (https://www.indiatoday.in/lifestyle/what-s-hot/story/fridge-cigarette-diet-coke-can-viral-trend-2747223-2025-06-28)
- Artificially Sweetened Beverages Beyond the Metabolic Risks: A Systematic Review of the Literature - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9891650/)
- Diet Soda Intake and Risk of Incident Metabolic Syndrome and Type 2 Diabetes in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2660468/)
Source-Medindia