Feeling Thirst Often? Watch Out for Any Underlying Diseases

Highlights:
- Polydipsia is a medical condition of excessive frequent thirst
- Frequent thirst can be caused by acute reasons like dehydration, strenuous exercise, or high salty food intake
- Chronic excessive thirst can be a sign of underlying diseases such as diabetes, sepsis, heart failure, and among others
Staying hydrated is crucial to keep our body healthy and well-fed. Consuming enough water helps the body eliminate toxins, maintains organ function, and controls body temperature.
Even though it's important to drink water on a regular basis, prolonged thirst in spite of drinking enough water can indicate underlying health problems.
Advertisement
‘Frequent thirst should not be taken lightly. It could be the curtain-raiser for any underlying medical issues. #frequentthirst #hydration #medicalconditon #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Let's delve into the reasons behind excessive thirst, a condition medically known as polydipsia.
What is Polydipsia?Polydipsia is a medical term used to describe the condition of frequent thirst. It is often accompanied by dry mouth and frequent urination (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Polydipsia
Go to source).
However, persistent polydipsia has been linked to a number of serious medical disorders that need to be carefully considered.
The following conditions may be contributing factors to thirst:
However, if your excessive thirst persists, you should consult a medical professional who can identify the cause and suggest the best course of action.
To sum up, although staying properly hydrated is essential for good health, chronic, unexplained thirst may indicate hidden health issues that need to be addressed.
Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.
Reference :
The following conditions may be contributing factors to thirst:
Advertisement
Dehydration:Increased thirst brought on by acute events such as heavy perspiration, intense exercise, dehydration, or consuming too many salty meals can be temporary. People who consume large amounts of caffeine or alcohol may also feel more thirsty.
Diabetes Mellitus:Increased thirst is one of the major symptoms of type 2 diabetes, also called diabetes mellitus. Having higher than normal blood sugar levels, a condition called hyperglycemia can cause polydipsia.
Diabetes Insipidus:Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition that affects the kidneys, resulting in the production of large amounts of urine causing excessive thirst.
Heart Health:Excessive or frequent thirst may also indicate heart-related disorders including hypertension or heart failure. People who already have heart difficulties should exercise caution, as heart problems can be dangerous and may need immediate medical attention.
Sepsis:Conditions like sepsis, a life-threatening inflammatory response to infection can cause frequent thirst.
Gut Issues:Gastrointestinal problems leading to diarrhea and vomiting, cause loss of body fluids that can stimulate thirst.
Loss of Blood/Body Fluids:Medical conditions such as burns, kidney failure, liver failure, or heart failure cause excessive loss of blood and body fluids that trigger persistent thirst.
Psychogenic Polydipsia:Anxiety and schizophrenia are two behavioral and mental health conditions that can cause obsessive water drinking.
Low Blood Potassium- Hypokalemia:Hypokalemia is a condition that can occur when the blood concentration of potassium is low which causes electrolyte imbalance and triggers frequent thirst.
High Blood Calcium- Hypercalcemia:Hypercalcemia or elevated serum concentration of calcium is associated with nausea, vomiting, and excessive thirst.
High Blood Sodium- Hypernatremia:Increased sodium concentration, also called hypernatremia signals the kidneys to remove the excess sodium through urine and thus, makes a person always feel thirsty.
Cystic disease:Cystic disease is a group of conditions in which cysts develop on or around your kidneys, impacting urination that has ripple effects on thirst.
Drugs:Increased thirst can also result from taking some drugs, like lithium, diuretics, and some antipsychotics.
How to Manage Frequent Thirst?Drinking more water and other fluids may help avoid being very thirsty, depending on what is causing the disease. Refrain from consuming alcohol and caffeine.
However, if your excessive thirst persists, you should consult a medical professional who can identify the cause and suggest the best course of action.
To sum up, although staying properly hydrated is essential for good health, chronic, unexplained thirst may indicate hidden health issues that need to be addressed.
Disclaimer: The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.
Reference :
- Polydipsia - (https:my.clevelandclinic.org/health/symptoms/24050-polydipsia)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
A person suffering from brain fog has difficulty remembering and thinking clearly. Read more to know.
Cancer patients often experience fatigue and other symptom warning signs of the disease.
Napping regularly has been found to increase brain volume by about 2.6 to 6.5 years due to aging-related volume loss.
An itchy sensation is caused by a chemical released by S. aureus that activates a protein on nerve fibers that transmits signals from the skin to the brain.
Explore the profound impact of chronic anxiety on the body— from cardiovascular strain to immune system vulnerability.