Feeling Thirst Often? Watch Out for Any Underlying Diseases

Source: Medindia

However, persistent polydipsia has been linked to a number of serious medical disorders that need to be carefully considered.The following conditions may be contributing factors to thirst:Increased thirst brought on by acute events such ascan be temporary. People who consume large amounts of caffeine or alcohol may also feel more thirsty.Increased thirst is one of the major symptoms of type 2 diabetes , also called diabetes mellitus. Having higher than normal blood sugar levels, a condition called hyperglycemia can cause polydipsia. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition that affects the kidneys, resulting in the production of large amounts of urine causing excessive thirst.Excessive or frequent thirst may also indicate heart-related disorders includingor. People who already have heart difficulties should exercise caution, as heart problems can be dangerous and may need immediate medical attention.Conditions like sepsis, a life-threatening inflammatory response to infection can cause frequent thirst.Gastrointestinal problems leading to diarrhea and vomiting, cause loss of body fluids that can stimulate thirst.Medical conditions such as burns, kidney failure, liver failure, or heart failure cause excessive loss of blood and body fluids that trigger persistent thirst.Anxiety and schizophrenia are two behavioral and mental health conditions that can cause obsessive water drinking.Hypokalemia is a condition that can occur when the blood concentration of potassium is low which causes electrolyte imbalance and triggers frequent thirst.Hypercalcemia or elevated serum concentration of calcium is associated with nausea, vomiting, and excessive thirst.Increased sodium concentration, also called hypernatremia signals the kidneys to remove the excess sodium through urine and thus, makes a person always feel thirsty.Cystic disease is a group of conditions in which cysts develop on or around your kidneys, impacting urination that has ripple effects on thirst.Increased thirst can also result from taking some drugs, like lithium, diuretics, and some antipsychotics.Drinking more water and other fluids may help avoid being very thirsty, depending on what is causing the disease. Refrain from consuming alcohol and caffeine.However, if your excessive thirst persists, you should consult a medical professional who can identify the cause and suggest the best course of action.To sum up, although staying properly hydrated is essential for good health, chronic, unexplained thirst may indicate hidden health issues that need to be addressed.The content on this page is meant to be an informative resource and is not meant to replace advice from a medical professional. It is always best to consult a healthcare provider if you have any concerns.