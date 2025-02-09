About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Eye Health 101: Simple Habits for Lasting Vision

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 9 2025 11:40 AM

Your screen time is stealing your vision! Discover easy eye-care habits to prevent strain, dryness, and long-term damage.

Highlights:
  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule to reduce digital eye strain and prevent dryness
  • Nourish your eyes with a diet rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, omega-3s, and turmeric
    • Regular eye check-ups can detect early signs of serious conditions like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy
Naturally, as we age, our eyes deteriorate. A bad diet, excessive screen time, and environmental stressors can all lead to eye damage, which can lead to issues like cataracts, dry eyes, and even blindness. The good news is that you may maintain eye health for many years by adopting a few simple yet powerful behaviors.

The 20-20-20 Rule

Adhere to the 20-20-20 rule when it comes to screen time. We can all agree that people are becoming more and more reliant on laptops and cell phones. As a result, our eyes are now subjected to daily digital strain. Every 20 minutes, spend 20 seconds staring at anything 20 feet away. This rule is revolutionary. This easy technique eases eye strain, relaxes the muscles in the eyes, and stops the dryness that comes from prolonged screen time (1).


Emphasize on Eye-Friendly Diet

Several superfoods in our kitchens can improve eye health. Add amla for vitamin C, carrots for beta-carotene, and leafy greens like spinach and fenugreek. Walnuts and flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for preventing dry eyes (2). A popular spice, turmeric is also well-known for its anti-inflammatory qualities, which help prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD) (3).


Practice Eye Yoga

Although it may seem strange, eye yoga is a tried-and-true Ayurvedic method for strengthening the muscles in the eyes and enhancing concentration. Simple blood circulation and strain-relieving activities include palming, which involves gently rubbing your palms over your closed eyes, and moving your eyeballs in circular patterns. Just five minutes a day will make a big difference and help reduce eye fatigue (4).


Protect from UV Radiation

The sun can be brutal for the eye, especially during the hottest summer months. One of the main causes of cataracts and other conditions affecting the eyes is UV radiation (5). Even on overcast days, spend money on high-quality sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection. Wearing a hat with a wide brim can help protect your eyes if you spend a lot of time outside.

Limit the Use of Eye Drops

Dry eyes, a typical issue as we age, can result from dehydration. Make sure you consume eight to ten glasses of water every day. Overuse of over-the-counter eye drops can cause dependence in the eyes, but many Indians rely on them for short-term relief from dryness or redness. Use natural solutions, such as applying cold water to your eyes or utilizing rose water to feel refreshed right away.

Routine Eye Exams

Many times, eye issues go undiagnosed until they get really bad. Regular eye exams are essential for people over 40 years old to identify diseases like diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma early. These appointments are non-negotiable if you have diabetes or hypertension since they may hurt your vision. Never forget that prevention is always preferable to treatment.

