Mind and Body: The Ultimate Wellness Connection

Mental health, a vital aspect of general health and wellbeing, is often overlooked. Better mental and physical health can result from mindfulness practices, a healthy work-life balance, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sound sleeping habits.Research indicates that individuals with mental health difficulties frequently have greater rates of chronic diseases including diabetes and cancer, as well as other severe physical health conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke (1). Similarly, a sound body serves as a solid basis for a sound mind.Achieving overall well-being requires a balance between mental and physical health. Simple lifestyle changes can have a profound impact on how you feel every day. Let's look at some practices that help maintain overall wellbeing.One of the most crucial things you can do for your emotional and physical well-being is to engage in physical activity (2). A vigorous stroll outside, cardiovascular activities like jogging or strength training, and flexibility exercises like yoga are some forms of physical activity that might improve your general health.Chronic diseases and disorders like depression, heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes have all been related to sleep deprivation (3).The saying "You are what you eat" is probably familiar to you. Maintaining your physical and mental well-being can be achieved by eating a balanced diet that contains whole grains, lots of fresh produce, and minimal amounts of processed foods, saturated fats, and added sugar (4).Being more conscious of your thoughts, feelings, and the sights, sounds, and smells of your immediate environment is known as mindfulness. By assisting you in clearing your mind so that you may "be in the moment" and appreciate what you are experiencing in the current environment, mindfulness can enhance mental health (5). Setting aside time for a more structured mindfulness practice, like writing to record your thoughts or meditation, may be beneficial in addition to incorporating mindfulness into your everyday life. Sitting quietly while focusing on the sounds and sensations of your breathing and returning your focus back whenever your thoughts stray is the practice of mindfulness meditation.You probably have a bad work-life balance if you spend the majority of your waking hours working or thinking about work. Additionally, the stress brought on by an improper work-life balance can harm your physical and mental well-being by raising your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression. For instance, a recent study conducted by the International Labour Organization and the World Health Organization revealed that individuals who worked more than 55 hours per week had a higher risk of heart disease and stroke than those who worked 35 to 40 hours per week (6).Remember that it takes a journey to maintain healthy physical and mental health. Therefore, take each day as it comes, increasing your activity, eating a nutritious dinner, and going to bed a little earlier. Be sure to ask a friend, family member, counselor, primary care physician, or mental health professional for help if you feel overwhelmed at any point during the journey.Source-Medindia