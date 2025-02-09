About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Omega-3, Vitamin D and Exercise: A Formula for Youth?

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 9 2025 9:38 AM

Omega-3 might be your secret weapon against aging! New research links it to a slower biological clock- discover how it works.

Omega-3, Vitamin D and Exercise: A Formula for Youth?
Highlights:
  • Omega-3 supplements alone slowed biological aging in multiple DNA methylation tests
  • Combining omega-3, vitamin D, and exercise enhanced anti-aging effects
  • Vitamin D alone had no significant impact on biological aging
Omega-3 supplements, either alone or in conjunction with a vitamin D and exercise regimen, were linked to a slowing in four biological age tests that depend on DNA methylation, according to a recent study of the DO-HEALTH clinical trial published in Nature Aging (1). The study was carried out in Switzerland at the University of Zurich.
For three years, 777 participants in the trial consumed 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily, 1 g of omega-3 fatty acids daily, and/or an exercise regimen at home. Participants were assessed using four new DNA methylation indicators of biological aging (PhenoAge, GrimAge, GrimAge2, and DunedinPACE) along the course of the treatment.


Omega-3 Supplements Improve Lipid Profile in Kids With High Cholesterol
Omega-3 Supplements Improve Lipid Profile in Kids With High Cholesterol
Lipid profile in the blood of children at high risk for heart disease can be changed with an omega-3 fatty acid supplement.
Advertisement

Omega-3: The Star Player in Slowing Aging

The DNAm clocks PhenoAge, GrimAge2, and DunedinPACE were all slowed by omega-3 alone, while PhenoAge benefited from all three treatments.


Advertisement
Omega-3 Supplements may Slow Cellular Aging
Omega-3 Supplements may Slow Cellular Aging
Daily omega-3 supplements helped the body resist the damaging effects of stress. Omega-3 supplementation disrupts the connection between repeated stress and depressive symptoms

Vitamin D and Exercise: Do They Help Slow Aging Too?

Exercise and vitamin D treatment together demonstrated a slight delay of the epigenetic clock, whereas vitamin D treatment alone had no discernible effect on biological age assessments.

Overall, standardized effects varied between 0.16 and 0.32 units (2.9-3.8 months) from baseline to year three. On the basis of PhenoAge, the study's authors concluded, "Our trial shows a small protective effect of omega-3 treatment on slowing biological aging over three years across several clocks, with an additive protective effect of omega-3, vitamin D, and exercise."


Advertisement
Exploring Omega-3 Supplements' Impact on Children's Brain Development
Exploring Omega-3 Supplements' Impact on Children's Brain Development
Even though omega-3 deficiencies are crucial for mental and physical health in UK children, they have become commonplace.

Measuring Aging Through DNA Methylation

The scientists pointed out that numerous DNA methylation clocks have been linked in the past to age-related disease and mortality. According to them, DO-HEALTH is the first bigger clinical trial to assess these interactions, even though smaller clinical studies have discovered links between each of the therapies and modifications in epigenetic clock measurements.

References:
  1. Individual and additive effects of vitamin D, omega-3 and exercise on DNA methylation clocks of biological aging in older adults from the DO-HEALTH trial (Bischoff-Ferrari, H.A., Gängler, S., Wieczorek, M. et al. Individual and additive effects of vitamin D, omega-3 and exercise on DNA methylation clocks of biological aging in older adults from the DO-HEALTH trial. Nat Aging (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-024-00793-y)


Source-Medindia
Popularity of Omega-3 Supplements Poses Threat to Deep Sea Sharks
Popularity of Omega-3 Supplements Poses Threat to Deep Sea Sharks
Soaring popularity of omega-3 supplements, marketed as the best way to keep diseases away, has increased the danger for deep sea sharks.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional