About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Stem Cell-Based Heart Repair : A Breakthrough for Heart Failure

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 10 2025 4:08 PM

Scientists have successfully used engineered heart muscle allografts to repair damaged hearts in primates and humans, offering new hope for heart failure patients.

Stem Cell-Based Heart Repair : A Breakthrough for Heart Failure
Highlights:
  • Stem cell therapy breakthrough: Engineered heart muscle allografts successfully repaired heart tissue in primates and humans
  • Proven safety: The grafts remained functional for six months with no major side effects
  • Hope for heart failure patients: This therapy could revolutionize heart failure treatment in the near future
Heart failure is a serious condition where the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, often leading to life-threatening complications. It remains a leading cause of death worldwide, with limited treatment options available for severe cases. Scientists have now developed engineered heart muscle (EHM) allografts using stem cells, which can repair damaged heart tissue. These tissue patches have been successfully tested in primates and even a human patient, showing promising results. This breakthrough could revolutionize heart failure treatment, offering new hope to millions worldwide.This groundbreaking study published in Nature that demonstrates the feasibility, safety, and efficacy of EHM allografts in primates and humans, paving the way for potential clinical applicationsv (1 Trusted Source
Engineered heart muscle allografts for heart repair in primates and humans

Go to source).

Science Behind EHM (Engineered Heart Muscle) Allografts

A promising new approach involves the use of Engineered Heart Muscle (EHM) allografts derived from Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) to repair damaged hearts. The study, led by Ahmad-Fawad Jebran, Tim Seidler, and Wolfram-Hubertus Zimmermann, among others, investigated the use of EHM allografts to remuscularize failing hearts. These allografts are created by combining iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes (heart muscle cells) and stromal cells (supportive cells) into a functional tissue patch. The goal is to enhance heart function by replacing damaged tissue with healthy, engineered muscle.

Pain Killers May Lead to Heart Failure
Pain Killers May Lead to Heart Failure
Pain killers like diclofenac sodium may lead to severe allergic reactions and heart attack in Kounis syndrome or allergic acute coronary syndrome.
The researchers first tested the EHM allografts in rhesus macaques, a primate model closely related to humans. The study demonstrated:
  1. Long-Term Retention: The EHM grafts remained functional for up to six months, showing no signs of rejection or tumor formation.
  2. Improved Heart Function: The grafts enhanced the contractility of the heart wall and improved overall heart function, as measured by ejection fraction (a key indicator of heart health).
  3. Safety: No significant side effects, such as arrhythmias or tumor growth, were observed, even at high doses of EHM.
Building on the success in primates, the team conducted a first-in-human clinical trial. A patient with advanced heart failure received an EHM allograft and showed significant improvement in heart function. Histological analysis confirmed the presence of engrafted cardiomyocytes, providing proof of concept for the therapy's effectiveness in humans.

Challenges and Future Directions of EHM Allografts

The EHM allografts are designed to integrate with the host heart tissue. Key features include:
  • Vascularization: The grafts develop a blood supply, ensuring their survival and functionality.
  • Mechanical Integration: The patches mechanically entrain with the host heart, contributing to its pumping action without causing electrical disturbances like arrhythmias.
  • Immune Suppression: Effective immunosuppression protocols were developed to prevent rejection of the allografts.
While the results are promising, challenges remain:
  • Immune Response: Despite immunosuppression, some immune cell infiltration was observed, which may require further optimization.
  • Dose Optimization: The study identified a maximal feasible dose, but further research is needed to determine the optimal dose for different patients.
  • Long-Term Outcomes: More extensive clinical trials are necessary to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of EHM allografts.
This study marks a significant step forward in the field of regenerative medicine. By demonstrating the feasibility and safety of EHM allografts in both primates and humans, the research opens the door to a potential new treatment for heart failure. With continued advancements in tissue engineering and immune modulation, EHM allografts could become a viable option for patients with end-stage heart disease, offering hope for a longer and healthier life.

Reference:
  1. Engineered heart muscle allografts for heart repair in primates and humans - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-08463-0)


Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
Source-Medindia
Omega-3 Fats in Fish Oil Supplements Reduce Risk Of Heart Failure
Omega-3 Fats in Fish Oil Supplements Reduce Risk Of Heart Failure
Approximately 18.8 million U.S. adults reported taking omega-3 fish oil supplements though it is not part of any recommendation.
Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization
Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization
An AI-based sensor can predict the worsening of heart failure days before hospitalization by instantly alerting doctors so that early treatment can be given. This could reduce the number of hospital readmissions.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional