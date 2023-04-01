About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Dry Eye Disease can Alter Healing of the Cornea Post Injury
Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM
Highlights:
  • Dry eye happens when the eyes don’t make enough tears to stay wet, or when the tears don’t work correctly
  • When eyes are dry, the cornea is more prone to injury
  • Researchers discovered in an animal study that proteins produced by stem cells to help regenerate the cornea may become novel targets for treating and preventing corneal damage associated with dry eye disease

People who have dry eye disease are more susceptible than those who have healthy eyes to sustain corneal damage. In a study conducted in mice, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, US have found that proteins made by stem cells that regenerate the cornea may be new targets for treating and preventing such injuries (1 Trusted Source
Dry Eye

Go to source).

Dry Eye Syndrome
Dry Eye Syndrome
Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized by dry eyes due to the absence of tears. There are many causes and symptoms of dry eye. Dry eye syndrome is treatable.
Dry eye disease occurs when the eye's natural tears are unable to provide proper lubrication. People with the common disorder use a variety of drops to replace missing natural tears and keep their eyes lubricated; however, when the eyes are dry, the cornea is more susceptible to damage.

New Treatment for Injury of Cornea due to Dry Eye Disease

"We have drugs, but they only work well in about 10% to 15% of patients. In this study involving genes that are key to eye health, we identified potential targets for treatment that appear different in dry eyes than in healthy eyes. Tens of millions of people around the world with an estimated 15 million in the United States alone endure eye pain and blurred vision as a result of complications and injury associated with dry eye disease, and by targeting these proteins, we may be able to more successfully treat or even prevent those injuries", said senior investigator Rajendra S. Apte, M.D., Ph.D., the Paul A. Cibis Distinguished Professor in the John F. Hardesty, M.D., Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences.

The researchers examined genes expressed by the cornea in numerous mice models of dry eye disease, diabetes, and other diseases. They found that in mice with dry eye disease, the cornea activated expression of the gene SPARC. They also found that higher levels of SPARC protein were associated with better healing.
Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease
Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease
Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if untreated, dry eyes can cause extensive damage to the eyes.
Researchers also conducted single-cell RNA sequencing to identify genes important to maintaining the health of the cornea. SPARC may provide potential therapeutic targets for treating dry eye disease and corneal injury.

Role of Stem Cells in Cornea Injury

These stem cells are important and resilient and a key reason corneal transplantation works so well. Even if the proteins identified cannot be used as therapies to activate these cells in people with dry eye syndrome, transplantation of engineered limbal stem cells to prevent corneal injury in patients with dry eyes can be done.

Reference :
  1. Dry Eye - (https:www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/dry-eye)


Antibody-based Eye Drops Aid to Treat Dry Eye Disease
Antibody-based Eye Drops Aid to Treat Dry Eye Disease
Researchers of Chicago are the first to identify the presence of a specific type of antibody, called anti-citrullinated protein autoantibodies in human tear fluid that play a vital role in dry eye disease.

Arthritis Drug May Help Provide Relief to Dry Eye Disease Patients
Arthritis Drug May Help Provide Relief to Dry Eye Disease Patients
Dry eye disease is an ocular condition that causes discomfort, visual disturbance and potentially damaging ocular surface inflammation that impacts a person's quality of life to a good extent.
