Aloe Vera: A Winter Skincare Essential
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 3, 2023 at 11:10 PM
Highlights:
  • Aloe vera is a common houseplant that is well-known for its skin-healing capabilities
  • When applied to the face, Aloe vera can help hydrate the skin
  • Applying Aloe vera to the face regularly can help heal a variety of skin issues, including acne, eczema, and sunburn

Because of its healing and moisturizing properties, Aloe vera has been utilized as a seasonal cure, making it a suitable substitute for dry skin. Because of the chilly air, the skin loses moisture throughout the winter, causing it to become dull and dry. To keep a glow on your face over the winter, follow the guidelines below to keep your skin healthy and smooth.


Chemical Moisturizers vs. Natural Moisturizers

Chemical moisturizers are merely a band-aid solution. They just momentarily wet the skin's outermost layer and this impact is just temporary. Aloe vera is a powerful, gentle, and versatile cleanser for the entire family that may be used to clean and moisturize skin. It soothes and softens the skin. It is suitable for the entire family and gentle for delicate skin.

Aloe Vera - A Natural Medicine for Good Health
Aloe Vera - A Natural Medicine for Good Health
Aloe Vera plant is known as a medicinal herb for treating several skin problems, hair loss and weight loss. Here are some Aloe Vera plant benefits given in detail.
Benefits of Aloe vera for the Skin

Moisturizes the Skin


When Aloe vera gel is applied to the face, it leaves the skin soft, subtle, and revitalized. In comparison to store-bought moisturizers, Aloe gel can unclog pores, soften skin, and not leave a greasy film on your face.

Aloe vera can also be used as an aftershave moisturizer because it keeps the skin moisturized. It will help heal any razor wounds or burns while leaving your skin feeling silky smooth.
Complete Natural Wonder Foods
Complete Natural Wonder Foods
Aloe vera juice provides anti-inflammatory action in the digestive system. 100 g of amla contains 600 mg of this protective vitamin.Sprouts are one of the densest sources of nutrition.
Helps in Faster Healing of Wounds


As previously stated, Aloe vera can aid in the healing of razor cuts. This is because it increases the rate of skin cell creation by around 8 times, allowing the skin to heal faster. It also penetrates the skin's outer layer faster than water, which helps with its healing powers.

Fights Signs of Aging


Aloe vera gel is high in vitamins C, E, and beta-carotene. These are commonly found in anti-aging lotions and moisturizers. The gel is also well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in the removal of blemishes and age wrinkles from the skin. Because the gel stimulates skin cell reproduction, it implies that there is an increase in collagen in your body, which makes your skin more elastic.

Reduces Acne


If you have acne and have tried everything, Aloe vera gel will perform miracles on your skin. Its mild anti-inflammatory effects will aid to calm irritated pimples and minimize redness and swelling. Aloe vera also contains antibacterial qualities that help to treat pimples without causing harm to your skin. This natural antiseptic, kills microorganisms, preventing acne from growing in the first place.

Lightens Dark Circles


Getting rid of dark circles can be difficult at times. Aloe vera is a lifesaver because it contains vitamin E, which helps to brighten the complexion and lighten any discolouration around the eyes.

Reduces Puffiness


Aloe vera gel has a cooling impact on the skin and can help to depuff bags under your eyes or on your face. Its anti-inflammatory effects also aid in the removal of puffiness.

Lightens Blemishes


As Aloe vera gel stimulates cell development, it helps scars and imperfections on your skin erase faster. It is also well-known for lightening stretch marks and other flaws.

Eczema and Psoriasis Treatment


Aloe vera's soothing and hydrating characteristics can help soothe itchy skin, a frequent symptom of eczema. It also aids in the battle against inflammation and itching associated with psoriasis.

Soothes Sunburn


Because of its cooling and anti-inflammatory characteristics, Aloe vera is an excellent natural cure for sunburned skin. The gel produces a protective layer on the skin, soothing the burning feeling and allowing moisture to penetrate. The antioxidants speed up the healing process of your skin and prepare it for another day in the sun.

Source: Medindia
Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition
Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition
Creating a little kitchen garden at home is an immensely fulfilling way to incorporate healing herbs bundled with protective nutrients in the daily diets.

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.
