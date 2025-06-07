Eat Smart After 60: What to Cut from Your Plate Now

Worried about diet after 60? Which foods harm your heart and health the most? Learn what to avoid to stay vibrant and strong!

Foods to Skip After 60 for a Healthier Heart and Mind

Vegetable Oils

Deli Meats

Grapefruit (If You are on Medications)

Heavy Cream

Soda

Energy Bars

Sugary Breakfast Cereals

Processed Cheese

Eat Smart After 60

Fresh fruits and vegetables (particularly leafy greens and berries)

Whole grains (like oats, brown rice, and millet)

Lean proteins (including legumes, fish, tofu, and skinless poultry)

Healthy fats (from nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados)

Low-fat dairy or fortified plant-based alternatives

