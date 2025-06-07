About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Eat Smart After 60: What to Cut from Your Plate Now

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jun 7 2025 12:00 PM

Worried about diet after 60? Which foods harm your heart and health the most? Learn what to avoid to stay vibrant and strong!

Eat Smart After 60: What to Cut from Your Plate Now
Highlights:
  • Avoid processed and high-sodium foods like deli meats and processed cheese to protect heart health
  • Swap vegetable oils for olive or avocado oil to reduce inflammation and support cardiovascular wellness
  • Limit sugary sodas and cereals to prevent blood sugar spikes and promote healthy aging
As we age, our nutritional needs change, and the body becomes more sensitive to certain foods. After turning 60, it becomes even more crucial to support overall health with mindful eating habits. We need to be particularly careful about heart health, bone strength and cognitive function. While there are plenty of nutrient-dense foods that support healthy aging, some common dietary staples can quietly compromise your well-being if you are not careful.
Here’s a breakdown of foods to steer clear of once you cross 60, along with healthier alternatives that support vitality and longevity.

Foods to Skip After 60 for a Healthier Heart and Mind

Vegetable Oils


Vegetable oils like corn, soybean, and sunflower oil are common in many households, but they may do more harm than good, especially for aging hearts. These oils tend to be high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can contribute to inflammation when consumed in excess and potentially raise the risk of heart-related conditions (1 Trusted Source
Omega-6 fatty acids and inflammation

Go to source).

While omega-6 fats are essential in small quantities, an imbalance with omega-3s (found in foods like fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds) can be problematic. Instead of vegetable oils, opt for heart-friendly options like extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil, both of which are rich in monounsaturated fats and offer anti-inflammatory benefits.

Deli Meats


A convenient sandwich might be your go-to lunch, but if it's layered with cold cuts like salami, ham, or bologna, you may want to reconsider. Deli meats are typically high in sodium, saturated fats, and chemical preservatives, especially nitrates, which have been linked to increased cancer risk.

Frequent consumption of these processed meats may elevate blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system (2 Trusted Source
State-of-the-Art Review: Evidence on Red Meat Consumption and Hypertension Outcomes

Go to source). Instead, prepare your sandwiches with fresh, lean cuts of cooked chicken, turkey, or grilled fish. You could also explore plant-based alternatives, like hummus or grilled tofu, for a lighter, heart-healthy bite.

Grapefruit (If You are on Medications)


While grapefruit is nutritious and rich in vitamin C, it can pose serious risks for individuals taking certain medications for blood pressure, cholesterol or anxiety. Compounds in grapefruit interfere with enzymes that help metabolize drugs in the body, potentially leading to dangerous levels of the drug in the bloodstream (3 Trusted Source
Interactions of grapefruit juice and cardiovascular medications: A potential risk of toxicity

Go to source).

If you’re on blood pressure, cholesterol, or anxiety medications, consult your doctor or pharmacist to confirm whether grapefruit is safe for you. Safer alternatives include oranges, tangerines, or kiwi, which offer similar vitamin content without the risk of drug interactions.

Heavy Cream


Many indulgent dishes- from rich pastas to creamy desserts- use heavy cream as a key ingredient. But heavy cream is high in saturated fat, which can elevate bad cholesterol (LDL) and contribute to heart disease (4 Trusted Source
Dairy Fats and Cardiovascular Disease: Do We Really Need to be Concerned?

Go to source).

As we age, it’s wise to reduce saturated fat intake and opt for lighter substitutes. Consider using low-fat milk, half-and-half, unsweetened plant-based milks, or even Greek yogurt in recipes that call for heavy cream. These options help reduce your cardiovascular risk without compromising too much on flavor or texture.

Soda


Sodas, both regular and diet varieties, offer no real nutritional benefit and can be particularly harmful after 60. Loaded with added sugars and artificial ingredients, sodas contribute to weight gain, blood sugar spikes, and increased risk of Type 2 diabetes (5 Trusted Source
Association between sugar-sweetened beverages and type 2 diabetes: A meta-analysis

Go to source).

Even worse, sugary sodas strain the heart and kidneys while weakening bones due to their phosphate content. Instead, hydrate with herbal teas, lemon water, or naturally flavored sparkling water. These alternatives satisfy cravings without the health risks.

Energy Bars


Marketed as health snacks, many commercial energy bars are anything but healthy. These often contain excessive sugar, processed oils, and artificial additives, which may counteract any nutritional benefit they claim to offer (6 Trusted Source
Ultra-processed foods: Processing versus formulation

Go to source).

After 60, it’s better to choose snacks that offer clean, whole ingredients. A handful of nuts, seeds, fresh fruit, or homemade energy bites made from oats and dates provide a nutritious energy boost without the junk.

Sugary Breakfast Cereals


That box of cereal might be a nostalgic morning ritual, but many cereals on supermarket shelves are closer to desserts than they are to balanced meals. Even those labeled “whole grain” can hide high levels of sugar and low fiber content, making them a poor choice for a nourishing breakfast (7 Trusted Source
Assessing nutritional value of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals in the province of Quebec (Canada): a study from the Food Quality Observatory

Go to source).

Look for cereals made with 100% whole grains and minimal added sugar, or switch entirely to options like oatmeal, quinoa porridge, or Greek yogurt with fresh fruit. Starting the day with a fiber-rich, protein-filled breakfast can improve digestion and help maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.

Processed Cheese


Those shiny slices of processed cheese might be quick and easy, but they are packed with sodium, trans fats, and artificial preservatives. As you get older, reducing salt and unhealthy fats becomes essential to managing blood pressure and maintaining heart health.

Rather than reaching for packaged cheese slices or processed cheese spreads, go for natural cheeses such as aged cheddar, brie, or parmesan- ideally in moderation. These varieties typically contain more nutrients and fewer additives, making them a smarter and safer choice.

Eat Smart After 60

After 60, your dietary choices can greatly influence how you feel, function, and age. Rather than relying on heavily processed or convenience foods, shift towards:
  • Fresh fruits and vegetables (particularly leafy greens and berries)
  • Whole grains (like oats, brown rice, and millet)
  • Lean proteins (including legumes, fish, tofu, and skinless poultry)
  • Healthy fats (from nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados)
  • Low-fat dairy or fortified plant-based alternatives
This approach not only supports cardiovascular and metabolic health but also helps preserve bone density, muscle mass, and cognitive sharpness.

Aging gracefully is about more than genetics- your daily choices matter. By eliminating or reducing the intake of these harmful foods, you create space for nourishing alternatives that energize your body and protect your long-term health. After 60, every meal becomes an opportunity to invest in your vitality, longevity, and quality of life.

As always, before making significant dietary changes, especially if you are managing a chronic condition, consult a healthcare professional or dietitian for personalized guidance. A few mindful changes can go a long way in supporting your health and helping you thrive well into your golden years.

References:
  1. Omega-6 fatty acids and inflammation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29610056/)
  2. State-of-the-Art Review: Evidence on Red Meat Consumption and Hypertension Outcomes - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35561332/)
  3. Interactions of grapefruit juice and cardiovascular medications: A potential risk of toxicity - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19641658/)
  4. Dairy Fats and Cardiovascular Disease: Do We Really Need to be Concerned? - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29494487/)
  5. Association between sugar-sweetened beverages and type 2 diabetes: A meta-analysis - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25969723/)
  6. Ultra-processed foods: Processing versus formulation - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37546281/)
  7. Assessing nutritional value of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals in the province of Quebec (Canada): a study from the Food Quality Observatory - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33843558/)

Source-Medindia


