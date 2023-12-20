Does the Traditional Christmas Dinner Help to Boost Health?

Highlights: Steamed Brussels sprouts, a staple in Christmas dinners, retain glucosinolates, aiding in combating chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer

Regular consumption of carrots, a popular festive side dish, shows a 20% reduction in cancer risk, offering a flavorful and health-conscious addition to holiday meals

Rooster potatoes, with their red skin and golden color, make the perfect roast, contributing not just to a delicious Christmas dinner but also providing health benefits



As the countdown to the festive season begins, families across the nation eagerly anticipate the indulgence of a traditional Christmas dinner. While the holiday spirit often accompanies culinary extravagance, could there be health benefits hidden within the components of our festive feasts? Newcastle University in the UK has undertaken extensive research into the distinctive characteristics and compounds found in Christmas trimmings, uncovering that certain side dishes may offer significant health advantages (1).The humble Brussels sprout, a staple on many Christmas dinner tables, has been a subject of Newcastle researchers' scrutiny, revealing unexpected health benefits. Contrary to the disdain often directed at overcooked sprouts, scientists emphasize the importance of steaming these cruciferous vegetables. Steaming retains crucial compounds known as glucosinolates, with potential implications in combatting chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer.Cruciferous vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, boast a rich array of healthy properties, primarily attributed to their high glucosinolate content. These compounds interact with proteins linked to repairing damaged DNA and promoting cell death in cancer tumors. While raw Brussels sprouts contain the highest levels of glucosinolates, cooking methods influence their retention. A Newcastle University study investigated the impact of roasting, boiling, and steaming, determining that steaming preserved the most essential compounds.Dr. Kirsten Brandt, Senior Lecturer in Food and Human Nutrition at Newcastle University, emphasized the significance of steaming: "If you boil the Brussels sprouts, then you lose a lot of the important compounds into the water. If you roast them, they are being broken down during the cooking, so steaming is the one that gives most of these tasty and healthy compounds in the final product."Carrots, a popular addition to festive feasts, have taken center stage in research indicating a potential reduction in cancer risk. A study conducted by Newcastle University, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, suggests that consuming five servings of carrots per week is associated with a 20% decrease in the risk of developing all types of cancer. Even a modest intake of one serving per week yields a significant 4% reduction compared to those who abstain from this vibrant vegetable.The research, involving a systematic review and meta-analysis of nearly 200 studies and 4.7 million participants, underscores the diverse compounds within carrots contributing to their health benefits. While beta-carotene, responsible for the orange hue of carrots, has been extensively researched, the study emphasizes that the whole carrot, rich in polyacetylenes, provides anti-cancer effects when consumed in sufficient quantities.Charles Ojobor, a Ph.D. student from the Human Nutrition and Exercise Research Centre at Newcastle University, led the study, stating, "We looked at different types of cancer, and our analysis showed that people who eat five portions of carrots per week had a 20% reduced risk of developing the disease."Christmas dinner wouldn't be complete without the perfect roast potato. Researchers at Newcastle University delved into the characteristics of over 250 potato varieties, considering factors from tuber qualities to disease resistance and climate stress resilience. Potatoes, being rich in fiber, are deemed ideal for achieving the golden crispiness of the festive roastie, especially when prepared in an air fryer—a healthier alternative.Amidst the plethora of potato varieties, Sophia Long, a Ph.D. student from the Faculty of Science, Agriculture, and Engineering at Newcastle University, identifies Rooster potatoes as the epitome of a roast potato. With vibrant red skin and a golden color underneath, Rooster potatoes are deemed perfect for creating the quintessential Christmas roasties.Source-Medindia