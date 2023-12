How Does Flaxseed Nourish Gut Microbiome to Reduce Breast Cancer Risk?

Highlights: Flaxseed can impact the gut microbiome- microRNA expression in the mammary gland, potentially reducing breast cancer risk

Flaxseed contains lignan secoisolariciresinol diglucoside and alpha-linolenic acid, which when broken down by gut microbes release metabolites

These metabolites alter the microRNAs in the mammary gland and lower breast cancer risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cecal microbiota and mammary gland microRNA signatures are related and modifiable by dietary flaxseed with implications for breast cancer risk



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Dietary fiber flaxseed can significantly reduce the incidence of breast cancer by supporting gut flora. #flaxseed #gutmicrobiome #breastcancer #womenshealth #medindia’

Advertisement

Global Trends in Breast Cancer

Advertisement

The Nexus of Flaxseed - Gut Microbiome - Breast Cancer

Advertisement

How Flaxseed Influences Gut Health & Lower Breast Cancer Risk?

Cecal microbiota and mammary gland microRNA signatures are related and modifiable by dietary flaxseed with implications for breast cancer risk - (https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/spectrum.02290-23)

Research articles frequently discuss how the gut microbiota affects brain health . However, did you know that gut microbiota can also influence breast cancer? And so too with flaxseed, a typical food that is high in fiber.A recent study spotlights the unique link between the gut microbiome and mammary gland microRNA expression (). Dietary flaxseed may impact this relationship, potentially contributing to the prevention of breast cancer. Breast cancer continues to be a serious global health concern. As per the World Health Organization, it is the most prevalent cancer among women internationally, accounting for about 2.3 million diagnoses and 685,000 deaths worldwide in 2020.Even though survival rates have increased thanks to therapeutic improvements and early detection, the prevalence and potential severity of breast cancer highlight the need for continued research and public health activities.The bacteria and other microorganisms that reside in the gut are referred to as the gut microbiome. The study discovered a relationship between the gut microbiota and mammary gland microRNAs (miRNAs), which may have an impact on the onset of breast cancer.A portion of these microRNAs function in pathways linked to breast cancer.It was shown that consuming flaxseed changed the way gut flora and microRNA interacted, which may have a protective effect against breast cancer.Dietary flaxseed (FS) is a source ofBoth SDG and ALA are processed by the gut microbiome to release bioactive metabolites.These metabolites were found to influence the microRNAs (miRNAs) expressed in the mammary gland which regulate genes involved in breast cancer-related processes, such as cell proliferation and migration.This study conducted in the gut cecal microbiota profiles of female mice found that flaxseed modifies the complex link of gut flora and miRNAs in mammary glands toward an antioncogenic phenotype.Comprehending these mechanisms would facilitate additional research on the modulation of genes implicated in breast cancer pathways, as well as theand enhance overall health and wellness.This groundbreaking research points to the potential for modifying breast cancer risk. However, the complexity of human biology and the influence of genetic and environmental factors necessitate more research before such findings can be translated into clinical practice.Source-Medindia