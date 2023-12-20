How Does Flaxseed Nourish Gut Microbiome to Reduce Breast Cancer Risk?

- Flaxseed can impact the gut microbiome- microRNA expression in the mammary gland, potentially reducing breast cancer risk
- Flaxseed contains lignan secoisolariciresinol diglucoside and alpha-linolenic acid, which when broken down by gut microbes release metabolites
- These metabolites alter the microRNAs in the mammary gland and lower breast cancer risk
A recent study spotlights the unique link between the gut microbiome and mammary gland microRNA expression (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cecal microbiota and mammary gland microRNA signatures are related and modifiable by dietary flaxseed with implications for breast cancer risk
Go to source). Dietary flaxseed may impact this relationship, potentially contributing to the prevention of breast cancer.
Global Trends in Breast CancerBreast cancer continues to be a serious global health concern. As per the World Health Organization, it is the most prevalent cancer among women internationally, accounting for about 2.3 million diagnoses and 685,000 deaths worldwide in 2020.
Even though survival rates have increased thanks to therapeutic improvements and early detection, the prevalence and potential severity of breast cancer highlight the need for continued research and public health activities.
The Nexus of Flaxseed - Gut Microbiome - Breast CancerThe bacteria and other microorganisms that reside in the gut are referred to as the gut microbiome. The study discovered a relationship between the gut microbiota and mammary gland microRNAs (miRNAs), which may have an impact on the onset of breast cancer.
MicroRNAs are tiny molecules that play a key role in controlling how genes are expressed. A portion of these microRNAs function in pathways linked to breast cancer.
It was shown that consuming flaxseed changed the way gut flora and microRNA interacted, which may have a protective effect against breast cancer.
How Flaxseed Influences Gut Health & Lower Breast Cancer Risk?Dietary flaxseed (FS) is a source of lignan secoisolariciresinol diglucoside (SDG) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)-rich oil (FSO), both with antitumor effects. Both SDG and ALA are processed by the gut microbiome to release bioactive metabolites.
These metabolites were found to influence the microRNAs (miRNAs) expressed in the mammary gland which regulate genes involved in breast cancer-related processes, such as cell proliferation and migration.
This study conducted in the gut cecal microbiota profiles of female mice found that flaxseed modifies the complex link of gut flora and miRNAs in mammary glands toward an antioncogenic phenotype.
Comprehending these mechanisms would facilitate additional research on the modulation of genes implicated in breast cancer pathways, as well as the possibility of nutrition and dietary modifications to reduce the risk of breast cancer and enhance overall health and wellness.
This groundbreaking research points to the potential for modifying breast cancer risk. However, the complexity of human biology and the influence of genetic and environmental factors necessitate more research before such findings can be translated into clinical practice.
