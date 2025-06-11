Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, June 11). Diabetes Drug Semaglutide Linked to Vision Loss Risk . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 11, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/diabetes-drug-semaglutide-linked-to-vision-loss-risk-220101-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Diabetes Drug Semaglutide Linked to Vision Loss Risk". Medindia. Jun 11, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/diabetes-drug-semaglutide-linked-to-vision-loss-risk-220101-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Diabetes Drug Semaglutide Linked to Vision Loss Risk". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/diabetes-drug-semaglutide-linked-to-vision-loss-risk-220101-1.htm. (accessed Jun 11, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Diabetes Drug Semaglutide Linked to Vision Loss Risk. Medindia, viewed Jun 11, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/diabetes-drug-semaglutide-linked-to-vision-loss-risk-220101-1.htm.