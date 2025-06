Diabetes Drug Semaglutide Linked to Vision Loss Risk

A large study in JAMA Network Open links GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide to a two-fold risk of wet age-related macular degeneration in older adults with diabetes.

Highlights: GLP-1 RA use was linked to a 2.21-fold risk of developing neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

Only 0.2% of exposed individuals developed nAMD, compared to 0.1% in the unexposed group

Semaglutide was the predominant GLP-1 RA used, accounting for 97.5% of prescriptions in the exposed group

A large-scale study published inhas found that certain widely prescribed diabetes medications may significantly raise the risk of a potentially blinding eye condition in older adults. The drugs in question, known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), include popular names like semaglutide ) and lixisenatide ().The research team identifiedbetween January 2020 and November 2023. Among them,had been exposed to GLP-1 RAs for at least 6 months, whilehad no prior exposure.Using a 1:2 propensity score matching strategy to reduce confounding factors, the authors created a final, comprising:The average patient was 66 years old, and nearly. Semaglutide was the most commonly used GLP-1 RA, accounting for 97.5% of prescriptions.Over the course of approximately 2.4 years of follow-up,in the GLP-1 RA group developed, also known as wet AMD . In contrast,in the non-user group developed the condition.This means that patients with diabetes who used GLP-1 RAs had more thanof developing wet AMD compared to non-users, even after accounting for age, sex, comorbidities, and socioeconomic factors.Wet AMD is a chronic eye disorder where abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina and leak fluid or blood, damaging the macula- the part of the eye responsible for central vision. It can progress quickly and is aWhile there are treatments to slow the disease, early detection is critical. The condition often begins silently, making it vital to understand and monitor for possible risk factors, especially those introduced by medications. GLP-1 receptor agonists have rapidly become a cornerstone in the treatment of, and have also shown cardiovascular benefits. But as their use has expanded into younger populations and for weight loss, long-term safety data, especially for the eyes, remain limited.This study is one of the first large-scale human investigations to explore aof these drugs.Interestingly, the increased risk was, nor was it driven by lixisenatide specifically, suggesting a possible class-wide effect, predominantly tied to semaglutide.Beyond GLP-1 RA exposure, the study also found thatand awere independently associated with a higher risk of developing wet AMD. These findings highlight the importance of considering thewhen prescribing such medications.This study does not suggest that patients should stop using GLP-1 drugs. These medications continue to offerfor blood sugar control, heart protection, and weight loss. But like any treatment, they come with potential risks.If you or a loved one is taking semaglutide or a related GLP-1 RA, especially at an older age, it’s wise to:Ongoing research will help clarify whether this link is causal and if certain populations are more vulnerable than others. For now, both patients and providers should stay informed and proactive.Source-Medindia