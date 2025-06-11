Diabetes Drug Semaglutide Linked to Vision Loss Risk

A large study in JAMA Network Open links GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide to a two-fold risk of wet age-related macular degeneration in older adults with diabetes.
- GLP-1 RA use was linked to a 2.21-fold risk of developing neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)
- Only 0.2% of exposed individuals developed nAMD, compared to 0.1% in the unexposed group
- Semaglutide was the predominant GLP-1 RA used, accounting for 97.5% of prescriptions in the exposed group
Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists and Risk of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Over 1 Million Patients StudiedThe research team identified 1,069,140 eligible patients between January 2020 and November 2023. Among them, 72,755 patients (6.8%) had been exposed to GLP-1 RAs for at least 6 months, while 996,385 patients (93.2%) had no prior exposure.
Using a 1:2 propensity score matching strategy to reduce confounding factors, the authors created a final matched cohort of 139,002 patients, comprising:
- 46,334 GLP-1 RA users
- 92,668 non-users (controls)
A Doubling of Risk for Wet AMDOver the course of approximately 2.4 years of follow-up, 93 patients (0.2%) in the GLP-1 RA group developed neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), also known as wet AMD. In contrast, only 88 patients (0.1%) in the non-user group developed the condition.
This means that patients with diabetes who used GLP-1 RAs had more than twice the hazard of developing wet AMD compared to non-users, even after accounting for age, sex, comorbidities, and socioeconomic factors.
What Is Wet AMD?
The Most Vision-Threatening Form of Macular Degeneration
Wet AMD is a chronic eye disorder where abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina and leak fluid or blood, damaging the macula- the part of the eye responsible for central vision. It can progress quickly and is a leading cause of vision loss in adults over 60.
While there are treatments to slow the disease, early detection is critical. The condition often begins silently, making it vital to understand and monitor for possible risk factors, especially those introduced by medications.
Why This Matters for Patients and Doctors
GLP-1s: Game-Changing but Not Risk-Free
GLP-1 receptor agonists have rapidly become a cornerstone in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, and have also shown cardiovascular benefits. But as their use has expanded into younger populations and for weight loss, long-term safety data, especially for the eyes, remain limited.
This study is one of the first large-scale human investigations to explore a potential retinal side effect of these drugs.
Interestingly, the increased risk was not associated with other eye diseases, nor was it driven by lixisenatide specifically, suggesting a possible class-wide effect, predominantly tied to semaglutide.
Additional Risk Factors
Age and Stroke History Also Matter
Beyond GLP-1 RA exposure, the study also found that older age and a history of cerebrovascular accident (stroke) were independently associated with a higher risk of developing wet AMD. These findings highlight the importance of considering the entire patient profile when prescribing such medications.
This study does not suggest that patients should stop using GLP-1 drugs. These medications continue to offer tremendous benefits for blood sugar control, heart protection, and weight loss. But like any treatment, they come with potential risks.
If you or a loved one is taking semaglutide or a related GLP-1 RA, especially at an older age, it’s wise to:
- Schedule regular retinal check-ups
- Report any new visual symptoms promptly
- Discuss your personal and family eye health history with your doctor
If you’re on GLP-1 medications and over 60, don’t wait for symptoms. Talk to your doctor about scheduling an eye exam—it might save your sight.
- Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists and Risk of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2834964)
