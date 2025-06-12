Can Live-Animal Markets Trigger the Next Pandemic?

Live-wildlife markets are hotbeds for the next pandemic, yet global disease surveillance is weakening just when we need it most, putting public health at risk.
- Wildlife trade continues globally, creating a fertile ground for zoonotic diseases
- Virus detection rates rise dramatically along wild-animal supply chains
- Research funding and international support for pandemic prevention is falling fast
Go to source). According to an estimate, millions of animals are traded daily across a sprawling global network, often in conditions that allow viruses to jump species with ease. In places like Jatinegara market in Jakarta, animals such as bats, raccoon dogs, macaques, and pangolins are housed in close quarters, their bodily fluids mingling in an unhygienic environment. These settings where exotic species are caged and sold for food, pets, or traditional medicine create a natural laboratory for viruses to mutate and infect humans.
Public-health experts have warned for decades about this risk. According to James Wood, a veterinary epidemiologist at the University of Cambridge, these markets remain "the best way of transmitting diseases." Unfortunately, that message appears to be falling on deaf ears.
From Crisis to ComplacencyAfter COVID-19’s likely connection to a wildlife market in Wuhan, China introduced a sweeping ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals for food. But the impact was short-lived. Experts observe a full rebound of business.
What’s more troubling is that the science needed to understand these zoonotic risks is being actively stifled. Research into wildlife-to-human disease transmission, especially at high-risk hubs like Southeast Asian markets, has suffered from reduced funding, political sensitivity, and a growing distrust of scientists.
In Vietnam, for example, pangolins rescued from the illegal trade were found to carry several types of coronavirus. Some shared up to 92% of their genome with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Though these pangolins likely weren’t the original source of the pandemic, the data shows a worrying capacity for wildlife to harbor and transmit viruses to humans.
Similar patterns have emerged in studies of rats, bats, and other traded species. In one alarming finding, the rate of coronavirus detection in rats was ten times higher at markets and restaurants compared to the fields where they were initially captured.
Behind the ScenesGrasping this wildlife pipeline, from forests to markets to cities, is essential to breaking the chain of transmission. Yet research teams face numerous hurdles. In Indonesia, researchers trying to map the trade routes and collect pathogen samples must build trust with traders operating in legal gray zones.
In Africa, projects have been shuttered due to political decisions: the U.S. recently terminated the $125-million DEEP VZN programme, one of the few initiatives funding zoonotic disease research in low- and middle-income countries.
Scientists have powerful tools at their disposal, like CRISPR-based pathogen detectors and metagenomic sequencing, but without funding and governmental cooperation, they are flying blind. Christian Happi, a genomics expert in Nigeria, warns that without such efforts, we are "losing the continuity of data and trust that makes disease response possible."
Moreover, community resistance is growing. From West Africa to Southeast Asia, people reliant on wildlife trade for survival fear surveillance, punishment, and loss of income. During the 2014–16 Ebola epidemic, bans on bushmeat consumption created deep-seated mistrust that lingers even today.
Toward Smarter, Safer SystemsSolutions do exist. Scientists advocate for regulating, not eradicating, the wildlife trade. This could include banning high-risk species like civets and raccoon dogs, implementing hygienic market practices, and offering protective gear to traders. These interventions respect local livelihoods while minimizing global health risks.
Yet implementing these changes requires global commitment, scientific freedom, and sustained investment, all of which are in dangerously short supply. Disease ecologist Julien Cappalle viewed the funding cuts as a collapse of global disease prevention efforts and not just a minor setback
A Fragile FutureThe COVID-19 pandemic revealed just how fragile our interconnected world can be in the face of a novel virus. It also showed the power of science, collaboration, and timely action. But in the years since, the political and financial will to act preventively has withered. Wildlife markets are still open. The trade routes are still running. And the next pandemic may already be brewing in a cage somewhere, just out of sight.
We must not wait for the next crisis to take action. Stand with science, push for stronger policies, and remember — prevention is our greatest defense.
