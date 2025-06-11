About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Blood-Based Tests Offer a Lifeline Against Colorectal Cancer

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 11 2025 2:00 PM

Blood-based screening tests are reshaping early colorectal cancer detection - simple, accessible, and life-saving.

Highlights:
  • New blood-based screening test offers a non-invasive alternative for colorectal cancer detection
  • It helps bridge gaps in care for people avoiding colonoscopies due to fear or access issues
  • Empowering individuals to choose their screening method could save thousands of lives
Every year, colorectal cancer (CRC) silently claims the lives of many people. In most cases, it shows no symptoms and goes undetected until it’s too late. However, CRC is both preventable and treatable if detected in its early stages, and the key to early detection is screening. Unfortunately, many individuals still avoid getting tested due to fear, discomfort, or lack of access to testing facilities.
Now, a blood-based screening test for colorectal cancer, developed by scientists, is changing the way we approach and prevent this disease. It’s simple, non-invasive, and accessible! (1 Trusted Source
Blood-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening: The Illusion of Simplicity and the Cancer Prevention Paradox

Go to source)


Underutilization of CRC Screening

While colorectal cancer (CRC) is considered a deadly disease, it is one of the most preventable types of cancer. Thanks to early diagnosis and regular screening, the number of CRC-related deaths has decreased over time. However, deaths still occur due to undiagnosed cases, and nearly 4 out of 10 Americans do not undergo cancer screening when they should.

What is the reason behind people’s hesitation?
  1. Fear and negative perceptions about cancer screening deter many individuals from getting tested.
  2. Lack of awareness and health education contribute to low screening participation.
  3. Practical barriers, such as the need to take time off work or prepare for a colonoscopy, make screening inconvenient.
  4. Discomfort discussing bowel habits and undergoing invasive procedures adds to the hesitation.
  5. Limited access to healthcare and screening facilities, especially in underprivileged communities, poses a major challenge.
Failing to catch cervical cancer with screenings on time could mean someone’s life is at stake. If a person doesn’t take their test today, they might also miss the chance to notice a cancer in the future.


Blood-Based Screening Tests

What can be done to avoid screening issues? The main advantage of blood-based screening tests is that they can alter the method used to identify colorectal cancer.

Blood-based tests differ from colonoscopies or stool tests because they do not require any bowel preparation, dietary changes, or the use of invasive tools. You only need to visit a lab for a simple blood draw. This straightforward process may encourage many more people to get tested.

Clinical trials show promise in detecting certain conditions. These tests identify DNA or other biomarkers produced by tumors in the blood. While they might not catch all early, mild cases of cancer, their ease of use could encourage more people to participate in screening, ultimately helping to save lives.


A Patient's Story

Maya, a 52-year-old single mother juggling two jobs and raising a teenage daughter. Although she had heard about colon cancer screening, the thought of undergoing a colonoscopy terrified her. “I didn’t have the time, money, or courage,” she admitted.

A routine visit to the clinic led her doctor to describe a different screening test that makes use of blood. I didn’t have to do anything special and nothing invasive — a blood sample was taken, and that was it. After one week, early indications of colorectal cancer were discovered in her results. The repeat colonoscopy showed that the tumor was small and could be treated. Maya had surgery and was able to recover completely.

“If it weren’t for that blood test,” she says, “I’d probably still be ignoring the warning signs.” Maya’s story is a powerful reminder that innovation isn’t just about technology — it’s about making healthcare accessible, approachable, and tailored to real people’s lives.


Integrating New Screening Options

It’s not intended to replace other kinds of CRC tests — rather, it’s something new that can help us find the disease. Being aware and open to screening is more important than being unaware of your health. Blood tests serve as a bridge test, primarily for those who do not receive routine stool or colonoscopy examinations.

Both public health groups and insurers are required to review their guidelines and guarantee that the tests are accessible, affordable, and communicated. Therefore, health professionals should be taught how to encourage the use of testing among hesitant or underprivileged people and should encourage them to pick the test that best suits their manner of living.

From Missed Chances to Life-Saving Choices

More than a regular blood test, it marks an important change in how preventive care can be emphasized at the earliest. Cancer deaths brought on by fear, a lack of access to care, or a lack of other options may be avoided with its assistance, and for this to happen, healthcare workers have to build trust, create awareness, and improve access so that people use this test more often in health care.

Reference:
  1. Blood-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening: The Illusion of Simplicity and the Cancer Prevention Paradox - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40455619/)

Source-Medindia


