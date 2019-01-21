Delaying a Baby’s First Bath Can Increase Breastfeeding Rates

‘Why should you delay a baby's first bath? Waiting to bathe a healthy newborn for at least 12 hours after birth can promote exclusive breastfeeding, reveals a new study.’

While it has been standard practice for decades to whisk newborns off to a bath within the first few hours of their birth, a new Cleveland Clinic study found thatHeather DiCioccio, DNP, RNC-MNN, nursing professional development specialist for the Mother/Baby Unit at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, led the study after encountering more mothers requesting to hold off on the first bath.," DiCioccio said. She then looked into the practice herself and found little to no research or studies on the topic.Nearly 1,000 healthy mother-newborn pairs took part in the study, including 448 babies bathed shortly after birth (January-February 2016) and 548 who delayed the bath (July-August 2016).The results showed. Newborns in the delayed bath group were also more likely to have a discharge feeding plan that was exclusive to, or at least included, human milk.DiCioccio points to several factors as to what may link the practice of waiting to bathe to the increased rates of breastfeeding, including skin-to-skin time between mother and baby, smell (the similarity in smell between the amniotic fluid and the breast may encourage babies to latch) and temperature.. "," DiCioccio said.," she said. The Cleveland Clinic is currently working toward enacting this delayed bath practice at all of its hospitals. DiCioccio hopes her study spurs more research and ultimately changes the practice nationwide.The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends, and then continuing breastfeeding while introducing foods until your child is 12 months old.Source: Eurekalert