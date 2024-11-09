Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, November 09). Could the Keto Diet Become a New Solution for Autoimmune Diseases? . Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 09, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-the-keto-diet-become-a-new-solution-for-autoimmune-diseases-217892-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Could the Keto Diet Become a New Solution for Autoimmune Diseases?". Medindia. Nov 09, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-the-keto-diet-become-a-new-solution-for-autoimmune-diseases-217892-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Could the Keto Diet Become a New Solution for Autoimmune Diseases?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-the-keto-diet-become-a-new-solution-for-autoimmune-diseases-217892-1.htm. (accessed Nov 09, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Could the Keto Diet Become a New Solution for Autoimmune Diseases?. Medindia, viewed Nov 09, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-the-keto-diet-become-a-new-solution-for-autoimmune-diseases-217892-1.htm.