Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Navapriya S. (2024, November 09). Self-Adjusting Exposure Aids Transforms Robotic Heart Surgery . Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 09, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/self-adjusting-exposure-aids-transforms-robotic-heart-surgery-217891-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Navapriya S. "Self-Adjusting Exposure Aids Transforms Robotic Heart Surgery". Medindia. Nov 09, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/self-adjusting-exposure-aids-transforms-robotic-heart-surgery-217891-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Navapriya S. "Self-Adjusting Exposure Aids Transforms Robotic Heart Surgery". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/self-adjusting-exposure-aids-transforms-robotic-heart-surgery-217891-1.htm. (accessed Nov 09, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Navapriya S. 2024. Self-Adjusting Exposure Aids Transforms Robotic Heart Surgery. Medindia, viewed Nov 09, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/self-adjusting-exposure-aids-transforms-robotic-heart-surgery-217891-1.htm.