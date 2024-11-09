Self-Adjusting Exposure Aids Transforms Robotic Heart Surgery

Self-adjusting exposure aids in robotic-assisted cardiac surgery improve accuracy, reduce surgery time, and promote faster recovery with minimal tissue trauma.
- Robotic-assisted surgery has gained traction over the years due to its benefits
- It requires smaller incisions and gaining visibility was a challenge
- Polyether ether ketone plate with self-adjusting property can be used to minimize tissue damage and gain visibility
Self-Adjusting Atrial and Subvalvular Exposure System for Robotic Surgery
Go to source). Robotic surgery requires smaller incision than traditional open-heart surgery which facilitates faster recovery and less scarring. Limitation of this procedure is minimal access to the complex regions of the heart like atrium and subvalvular regions.
Self-Adjusting Exposure Aid
- The surgical field expanding plate is made up of polyether ether ketone.
- A plastic used in medical implants and the aerospace industry.
- It is 0.4 millimeters thick with varying widths and lengths based on the requirement.
- The flexible yet rigid device is simple to use.
- It can be reused.
- When polyether ether ketone plate is made into a circular shape it expands to a certain size and retains the shape, securing the surgical field.
Benefits of Using Self-adjusting Exposure Aid
- It helps the surgeon perform complex surgery with great accuracy.
- The self-adjusting character decreases the need for manual retraction and allows the surgeon to focus on surgery reducing the time of procedure.
- Minimal tissue management reduces trauma promoting faster recovery and less complication.
- It reduces the surgeon's physical strain, improves their comfort and reduces fatigue during lengthy procedures.
