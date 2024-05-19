Is Keto Always Healthy? — Unveil the Potential Risks!

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ketogenic diet induces p53-dependent cellular senescence in multiple organs



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did You Know? A well-formulated ketogenic diet typically contains about 75% fat, 20% protein, and only 5% carbohydrates. #ketodiet #ketogenicdiet #senescence ’

Aging Cells Accumulate with Long-Term Keto Diet

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ketogenic diet induces p53-dependent cellular senescence in multiple organs - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ado1463)

Long-term adherence to a ketogenic diet can lead to the accumulation of aged cells in tissues, potentially impacting heart and kidney health, according to a new study led by researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) published in the journal).However, anaccording to the research.The findings have significant clinical implications suggesting that the beneficial effect of a ketogenic diet might be enhanced by planned breaks.“To put this in perspective, 13 million Americans use a ketogenic diet, and we are saying that you need to take breaks from this diet or there could be long-term consequences,” said David Gius, MD, PhD, assistant dean of research and professor with the Department of Radiation Oncology in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, and associate cancer director for translational research at the institution’s Mays Cancer Center.He is the lead author of the new study titled, “Ketogenic diet induces p53-dependent cellular senescence in multiple organs.”Other authors also are with the Department of Radiation Oncology and Mays Cancer Center, as well as the Sam and Ann Barshop Institute for Longevity and Aging Studies, Center for Precision Medicine, School of Nursing, and Division of Nephrology in the Department of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio; and both the Houston Methodist Cancer Center and Houston Methodist Research Institute.A ketogenic diet, popularly known as keto-friendly, is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that leads to the generation of ketones, aWhile a ketogenic diet improves certain health conditions and is popular for weight loss, pro-inflammatory effects also have been reported.The new study shows that mice on two different ketogenic diets, and at different ages, induce cellular senescence in multiple organs, including the heart and kidney.However, thisand prevented by the administration of an intermittent ketogenic diet regimen.“As cellular senescence has been implicated in the pathology of organ disease, our results have important clinical implications for understanding the use of a ketogenic diet,” Gius said. “As with other nutrient interventions, you need to ‘take a keto break.’ ”Source-Eurekalert