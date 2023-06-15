Ketogenic Diet Could Help Fight Cancer

The Keto diet, the most popular weight loss diet was found to help fight cancer. Keto diet consists of high-fat, and low-carb foods (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ketogenic diet promotes tumor ferroptosis but induces relative corticosterone deficiency that accelerates cachexia
Go to source).
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Keto diet combined with corticosteroids inhibited cachexia (wasting syndrome) in mice with cancer. ’
Tweet it Now
Similarly, the diet may also help fight a variety of cancers by starving tumors of the glucose they need to grow, said researchers in the study published in the journal Cell Metabolism.
Keto Diet: The Latest Weapon in Fight Against CancerIn the study conducted in mice with pancreatic and colorectal cancer, keto was found to accumulate toxic lipid byproducts and kill cancer cells by a process called ferroptosis.
While this slows tumour growth it also causes early-onset cachexia -- a lethal wasting disease called cachexia.
Patients and mice with cachexia experience loss of appetite, extreme weight loss, fatigue, and immune suppression. The disease has no effective treatment and contributes to about 2 million deaths per year.
"Cachexia results from a wound that doesn't heal," said Professor Tobias Janowitz from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) in New York, US.
"It's very common in patients with progressive cancer. They become so weak they can no longer handle anti-cancer treatment. Everyday tasks become Herculean labors," he added.
In the study, the researchers thought of working to separate keto's cancer-fighting benefits from its lethal side effect.
"Healthy mice also lose weight on keto, but their metabolism adapts and they plateau," Janowitz said.
"Mice with cancer can't adapt, because they can't make enough of a hormone called corticosterone that helps regulate keto's effects. They won't stop losing weight."
When researchers replaced the depleted hormone with a corticosteroid, keto still shrank tumors but didn't kickstart cachexia.
"Cancer is a whole-body disease. It reprogrammes normal biological processes to help it grow," said CSHL Postdoc Miriam Ferrer.
"Because of this reprogramming, mice can't use the nutrients from a keto diet, and waste away. But with the steroid, they did much better. They lived longer than with any other treatment we tried," she added.
The team is now working to fine-tune corticosteroid timing and dosage to widen the window for effective cancer therapies in combination with keto.
"We want to push back against cancer even harder, so it grows slower still," Janowitz said.
"If we can broaden this effect, make the treatment more efficient, we can ultimately benefit patients and improve cancer therapeutics."
Reference :
Source: IANS
Patients and mice with cachexia experience loss of appetite, extreme weight loss, fatigue, and immune suppression. The disease has no effective treatment and contributes to about 2 million deaths per year.
Advertisement
"Cachexia results from a wound that doesn't heal," said Professor Tobias Janowitz from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) in New York, US.
"It's very common in patients with progressive cancer. They become so weak they can no longer handle anti-cancer treatment. Everyday tasks become Herculean labors," he added.
In the study, the researchers thought of working to separate keto's cancer-fighting benefits from its lethal side effect.
"Healthy mice also lose weight on keto, but their metabolism adapts and they plateau," Janowitz said.
"Mice with cancer can't adapt, because they can't make enough of a hormone called corticosterone that helps regulate keto's effects. They won't stop losing weight."
When researchers replaced the depleted hormone with a corticosteroid, keto still shrank tumors but didn't kickstart cachexia.
"Cancer is a whole-body disease. It reprogrammes normal biological processes to help it grow," said CSHL Postdoc Miriam Ferrer.
"Because of this reprogramming, mice can't use the nutrients from a keto diet, and waste away. But with the steroid, they did much better. They lived longer than with any other treatment we tried," she added.
The team is now working to fine-tune corticosteroid timing and dosage to widen the window for effective cancer therapies in combination with keto.
"We want to push back against cancer even harder, so it grows slower still," Janowitz said.
"If we can broaden this effect, make the treatment more efficient, we can ultimately benefit patients and improve cancer therapeutics."
Reference :
- Ketogenic diet promotes tumor ferroptosis but induces relative corticosterone deficiency that accelerates cachexia - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1550413123001857?)
Source: IANS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
The cause of about 20 percent of cancer cases in India is still unknown, says expert.
Benzene carcinogen associated with leukemia, sneaks into millions of homes whenever people light their gas stoves.
Apart from treating cancer, base editing technique could help treat other conditions such as sickle cell disease.
The sonodynamic treatment helped mice with orthotopic pancreatic tumors, revealed researchers.
Experts highlight the impact of lifestyle choices on the risk of developing brain cancer as significant to add for World Brain Tumour Day on June 8.