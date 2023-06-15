About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ketogenic Diet Could Help Fight Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on June 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM
The Keto diet, the most popular weight loss diet was found to help fight cancer. Keto diet consists of high-fat, and low-carb foods (1 Trusted Source
Ketogenic diet promotes tumor ferroptosis but induces relative corticosterone deficiency that accelerates cachexia

Go to source).

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet


Ketogenic diet is a diet where you load up on protein and fat and drop your carbohydrate intake. Here's how you get started on a ketogenic diet.
Similarly, the diet may also help fight a variety of cancers by starving tumors of the glucose they need to grow, said researchers in the study published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Keto Diet: The Latest Weapon in Fight Against Cancer

In the study conducted in mice with pancreatic and colorectal cancer, keto was found to accumulate toxic lipid byproducts and kill cancer cells by a process called ferroptosis.

While this slows tumour growth it also causes early-onset cachexia -- a lethal wasting disease called cachexia.

Patients and mice with cachexia experience loss of appetite, extreme weight loss, fatigue, and immune suppression. The disease has no effective treatment and contributes to about 2 million deaths per year.
Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer


Blood Cancer Overview Blood cancer or hematological cancer is cancer affecting the normal production and function of the various blood cells. Take this quiz and learn about the various types of blood cancer.
"Cachexia results from a wound that doesn't heal," said Professor Tobias Janowitz from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) in New York, US.

"It's very common in patients with progressive cancer. They become so weak they can no longer handle anti-cancer treatment. Everyday tasks become Herculean labors," he added.

In the study, the researchers thought of working to separate keto's cancer-fighting benefits from its lethal side effect.

"Healthy mice also lose weight on keto, but their metabolism adapts and they plateau," Janowitz said.

"Mice with cancer can't adapt, because they can't make enough of a hormone called corticosterone that helps regulate keto's effects. They won't stop losing weight."

When researchers replaced the depleted hormone with a corticosteroid, keto still shrank tumors but didn't kickstart cachexia.

"Cancer is a whole-body disease. It reprogrammes normal biological processes to help it grow," said CSHL Postdoc Miriam Ferrer.

"Because of this reprogramming, mice can't use the nutrients from a keto diet, and waste away. But with the steroid, they did much better. They lived longer than with any other treatment we tried," she added.

The team is now working to fine-tune corticosteroid timing and dosage to widen the window for effective cancer therapies in combination with keto.

"We want to push back against cancer even harder, so it grows slower still," Janowitz said.

"If we can broaden this effect, make the treatment more efficient, we can ultimately benefit patients and improve cancer therapeutics."

Reference :
  1. Ketogenic diet promotes tumor ferroptosis but induces relative corticosterone deficiency that accelerates cachexia - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1550413123001857?)

Source: IANS
Foods that Fight Cancer

Foods that Fight Cancer


A plateful of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes is the best diet to fight most types of cancer. Avoid meat and saturated fats.
Keto Diets Dangerous for Pregnant Women and Kidney Patients

Keto Diets Dangerous for Pregnant Women and Kidney Patients


Keto diets are not only risky for kidney patients and pregnant women but also for others, too, as the diet increases LDL cholesterol levels and may also increase overall chronic disease risk.
