About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

5 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Menstrual Cycle

by Vishnu on June 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM
Font : A-A+

5 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Menstrual Cycle

It is crucial for women to be mindful of their menstrual cycles and comprehend the characteristics of a healthy and typical period, as it is not only a sign of good reproductive health but also a reflection of their overall well-being.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Menstrual Cycle

Menstrual Cycle


Menstrual cycle occurs every month during a woman's reproductive age. Tracking menstrual cycle helps understand ovulation time and irregularities.
Advertisement


By being aware of the signs of a healthy menstrual cycle, women can better monitor their reproductive health and seek medical attention if any irregularities arise. Dr. Vishesh Kasliwal, MBBS, DEM and Founder, Medyseva shares five signs of a healthy menstrual cycle that should not be ignored.

Regular Cycle Length:

A regular menstrual cycle generally lasts between 21 to 35 days. While the length may vary slightly from woman to woman, consistency is key. Having a predictable cycle length suggests that the body is ovulating regularly and releasing an egg for potential fertilization. Irregular cycles, on the other hand, can indicate hormonal imbalances, stress, or other underlying health issues. If your menstrual cycle regularly falls outside the typical range, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional to investigate the cause.

Normal Bleeding:

The amount and duration of menstrual bleeding can vary from woman to woman. However, a healthy menstrual cycle involves a moderate to heavy flow for an average of two to seven days. If you experience excessively heavy bleeding that requires changing sanitary products more frequently than every two hours or if your period lasts longer than seven days, it may be a sign of an underlying health condition such as uterine fibroids or hormonal imbalances. Likewise, abnormally light periods or spotting may indicate issues with ovulation or the uterine lining. Any persistent deviation from the norm should be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Minimal Pain and Discomfort:

While some degree of discomfort during menstruation is common, excessive pain or debilitating cramps may be a sign of an underlying problem. Mild cramping caused by uterine contractions is normal, but severe pain that interferes with daily activities or requires the use of pain medication should not be ignored. Conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, or fibroids can cause intense menstrual pain. If you experience severe or worsening pain during your period, it is crucial to seek medical advice for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Consistent Cycle Length:

Consistency in cycle length is another essential sign of a healthy menstrual cycle. It means that the duration between the start of one period and the start of the next is relatively stable. Tracking your cycles on a calendar or using a period-tracking app can help identify any irregularities or changes in cycle length. Significant variations or sudden changes in the length of your menstrual cycle may indicate hormonal imbalances, stress, or other underlying health conditions. Consulting a healthcare professional is recommended if you notice persistent irregularities in your cycle length.

Balanced Mood and Energy Levels:

Fluctuations in hormones during the menstrual cycle can affect mood and energy levels. However, a healthy menstrual cycle involves manageable mood swings and only slight changes in energy levels. Feeling excessively fatigued, experiencing severe mood swings, or struggling with persistent feelings of sadness or anxiety during your period may indicate hormonal imbalances or even conditions such as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). If these symptoms significantly impact your daily life, it is important to seek medical support for appropriate management strategies.

In conclusion, paying attention to the signs of a healthy menstrual cycle is crucial for women's overall well-being. Regular cycle length, normal bleeding patterns, minimal pain and discomfort, consistent cycle length, and balanced mood and energy levels are all important indicators of reproductive health. Any persistent deviations from these signs should not be ignored, as they may signal underlying health issues that require medical attention. By understanding what constitutes a healthy menstrual cycle and seeking appropriate care, women can proactively manage their reproductive health and ensure their overall well-being.

Source: IANS
Pregnancy

Pregnancy


Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
Advertisement

COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Stress can Affect Menstrual Cycle and the Wallet

COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Stress can Affect Menstrual Cycle and the Wallet


Does COVID-19 affect menstrual cycle? High COVID-19-related stress leads to menstrual problems like heavy periods and spotting, finally leading into pinching the wallet.
Advertisement
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length

COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length


Menstrual cycle may be delayed in women after being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Coriander

Coriander

Coriander, generally used for garnishing food items across the world has a high nutritive value. Its ...
Green Blood Therapy

Green Blood Therapy

Wheat grass like all green plants, due to a high content of chlorophyll is high in oxygen too. The brain and ...
Herbs

Herbs

Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herbs that ...
Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs and Antioxidants

Herbs are rich sources of anti-oxidants that help build your immune system. Reach out for your spice rack not ...
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the chronic and ...
High Blood Pressure and Herbs

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle ...
Menstrual Periods

Menstrual Periods

An understanding of the causes of menstrual period abnormalities is necessary for correct diagnosis and ...
Painful Menstrual Periods

Painful Menstrual Periods

Dysmenorrhea or painful menstrual periods can be due to primary or secondary causes.
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty

Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. ...
Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody ...

Latest Women Health News

How to Overcome Body Image Concerns in Women Living With PCOS

How to Overcome Body Image Concerns in Women Living With PCOS

In women with PCOS, researchers stress the need for improved screening for body image concerns as it may impact their quality of life.
Why Do Women With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Face Increased Death Risk?

Why Do Women With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Face Increased Death Risk?

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome had 47% increased death risk than control women, revealed research.
Risk Perception and Gender: Probing Women's Sensitivity to Losses

Risk Perception and Gender: Probing Women's Sensitivity to Losses

Women demonstrate a higher aversion to risk-taking than men, as evidenced by recent research.
Pregnant Women's Exposure to 'Forever Chemicals' Linked to Higher Risk of Childhood Obesity

Pregnant Women's Exposure to 'Forever Chemicals' Linked to Higher Risk of Childhood Obesity

Exposure of pregnant women to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances can result in slightly higher BMI and raise the likelihood of children developing obesity.
How Can Prenatal Checkups Help Lower Birth Weight?

How Can Prenatal Checkups Help Lower Birth Weight?

In 2021, Japan has an increased incidence of low birth weight estimated at 9.2% for all births.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

5 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Menstrual Cycle Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests