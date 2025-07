Cancer Before 50: Gastrointestinal Cancer is Skyrocketing Around the World

Early-onset colorectal cancer rates are increasing dramatically worldwide, now a leading cause of cancer death in young adults, driven by factors like obesity and delayed diagnosis.

Highlights: Early-onset colorectal cancer is now the top cancer killer of men under 50 in the US

is now the top cancer killer of men under 50 in the US Rising obesity in youth is a major driver of early-onset gastrointestinal cancers

is a major driver of early-onset gastrointestinal cancers Many young patients lack proper fertility counseling before aggressive treatment

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Early-onset gastrointestinal cancers: comprehensive review and future directions



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Colorectal cancer has become the leading cause of cancer-related death in men under 50 in the US, with a 333% increase in incidence among teens aged 15 to 19. #medindia #colorectalcancer #youngadults #gastrointestinalcancer’

Colorectal cancer has become the leading cause of cancer-related death in men under 50 in the US, with a 333% increase in incidence among teens aged 15 to 19. #medindia #colorectalcancer #youngadults #gastrointestinalcancer’

Advertisement

Colorectal Cancer Now Leading Cause of Cancer Death in Young Men

Advertisement

Delayed Diagnoses and Advanced Stage Detection Common in Young Patients

Emotional, Financial and Social Toll on Young Adults

Mental Health and Quality of Life More Severely Affected in Young Survivors

Obesity and Lifestyle Factors Key Contributors to Rising Rates

Call for Deeper Understanding to Improve Outcomes

Early-onset gastrointestinal cancers: comprehensive review and future directions - (https://academic.oup.com/bjs/article/112/7/znaf102/8191209)

, with early-onset colorectal cancer now becoming a major public health concern. According to a new paper in the, published by Oxford University Press, the global incidence of these cancers among adults under 50 is accelerating,).In the United States, while the overall age-standardized colorectal cancer rate dropped from 66.2 cases per 100,000 in 1985 to 35.7 in 2018, theSince the mid-1990s, cases among adults under 50 have risen significantly, with age-adjusted incidence rates increasing from 5.9 per 100,000 in 2000 to 8.4 per 100,000 in 2017.compared to those born in 1950.This cancer has now become the leading cause of cancer-related death among men under 50 and the second-leading cause among women under 50 in the United States.A National Cancer Institute analysis spanning from 1973 to 2009 revealed that 16.5% of American Indian and Alaska Native, 15.4% of Hispanic, 12% of Asian and Pacific Islander, and 11.9% of Black patients were diagnosed with colorectal cancer before age 50—compared to just 6.7% of non-Hispanic White patients.A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis further highlighted the sharp rise in early-onset cases, showing aYounger adults often face delays in diagnosis, as symptoms are not typically associated with cancer by either patients or physicians. As a result,, limiting treatment options and worsening outcomes.Despite having the same official screening guidelines as those with average-onset cases, younger individuals are frequently subjected to more aggressive treatments. However, these treatments do not necessarily lead to better survival outcomes and can often lead to significant side effects and long-term complications.Younger patients with gastrointestinal cancers often experience unique challenges. Many are in their peak earning years, and the financial strain of cancer care can be overwhelming. For those with young families or plans to start one, the diagnosis can be particularly devastating.Concerns about fertility are often overlooked. Despite, about 50% of patients of reproductive age report that their physicians did not address how treatment could impact their ability to have children.Survivors of early-onset colorectal cancer are more likely to face issues such ascompared to those diagnosed later in life. Young male patients, in particular, are more susceptible to depression following diagnosis and treatment.Social functioning and physical well-being also tend to be worse among these patients, making survivorship more challenging and less well supported within the current healthcare systems.Several risk factors have been linked to this rising trend, including. Childhood and adolescent obesity , which continue to rise in the United States, is a major contributor.In a 2019 analysis involving over 85,000 women,had nearly twice the likelihood of developing early-onset colorectal cancer compared to women with lower body mass indexes.Lead author Sara Char emphasized the importance of advancing biological understanding of early-onset gastrointestinal cancers. She stated that ongoing research is essential for refining screening, prevention, and treatment approaches. As incidence rates continue to rise, targeted public health responses will be necessary to reduce disparities and improve patient outcomes.In conclusion, the research reveals an urgent global trend: the sharp increase in early-onset gastrointestinal cancers, especially colorectal cancer, among young adults. Disproportionately affecting marginalized groups and driven by lifestyle-related factors, this alarming rise calls for earlier screenings, better physician awareness, and more supportive, individualized care for younger patients.Source-Medindia