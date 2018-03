List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Gastric Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Gastric Cancer

Anastrozole Anastrozole is a non-steroidal inhibitor used with other treatments, such as surgery or radiation, to treat early breast cancer in women who have experienced menopause. Anastrozole is also used in women, who have experienced menopause, as a first treatment of breast cancer that has spread within the breast or to other areas of the body. It is also used to treat breast cancer in women whose breast cancer has worsened after taking tamoxifen (Nolvadex). Trade Names : More...

Bleomycin Bleomycin is an anti – cancer agent, used for the treatment of skin, oral cavity, head and neck cancer. It is also used for lymphomas, cancer of the testis and fluid accumulation in the chest caused by cancer. Trade Names : More...

Capecitabine Capecitabine is an antimetabolite, prescribed for breast cancer and colorectal cancer. It prevents the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Carboplatin Carboplatin is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It contains platinum; stops the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used for psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uveitis. Trade Names : More...

Dactinomycin Dactinomycin is a cytotoxic chemotherapy, prescribed for Wilm's tumor, Ewing’s sarcoma and testicular cancer. Dactinomycin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Docetaxel Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Epirubicin Epirubicin is an anthracycline, prescribed for certain types of breast cancer. Trade Names : More...

Etoposide Etoposide is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for lung cancer and testicular cancer. Trade Names : More...

Fluorouracil Fluorouracil is an antimetabolite, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as colon, rectal, breast, stomach and pancreatic cancer. Trade Names : More...

Nizatidine Nizatidine is prescribed for the treatment of active duodenal ulcer, active benign gastric ulcer, and in cases of heartburn acid indigestion or sour stomach due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Nizatidine is used as a maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer conditions after the healing of an active duodenal ulcer. Nizatidine works by lowering the amount of gastric acid by inhibiting its secretion, thereby promoting the healing of the ulcer.