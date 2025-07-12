About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Hospital Germs Survive Washes in Home Machines, Spread Bacteria

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 12 2025 4:15 PM

Home washing machines may not effectively clean healthcare uniforms, increasing the risk of antibiotic-resistant infections.

Highlights:
  • Hospital germs survive household washing machines used for healthcare uniforms
  • Antibiotic resistance genes found in biofilms inside common domestic washers
  • Domestic detergents may increase bacterial resistance instead of killing pathogens
Work clothes worn by healthcare professionals and washed in home washing machines may unknowingly carry and spread harmful pathogens, including antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This puts not only their families but also the broader community and patients at risk of exposure to dangerous infections (1 Trusted Source
Domestic laundering of healthcare textiles: Disinfection efficacy and risks of antibiotic resistance transmission

Go to source).
A new publication has revealed that hospital-acquired bacteria can survive domestic/home laundering methods. The cleaning processes used in many households are not robust enough to eliminate microbes from medical uniforms, which increases the possibility of these pathogens spreading beyond healthcare settings.


Danger Lurking in Domestic Washing Machines

The analysis led by Katie Laird of De Montfort University and published in PLOS One uncovered that common home washing machines may contain bacteria and antibiotic resistance genes. These findings raise concerns about the safety of washing healthcare uniforms at home and the potential role they may play in spreading antimicrobial resistance.

Infections that originate in hospital environments are a growing public health issue, largely due to the presence of drug-resistant bacteria. Despite the risks, many healthcare professionals continue to clean their uniforms in household machines, which may not fully eliminate the harmful microbes on their work clothes.


Bacteria Withstand Both Rapid and Normal Cycles

To better understand this issue, the team tested six types of home washing machines by washing contaminated fabric samples under both rapid and regular hot water cycles. Alarmingly, half of the machines failed to disinfect the fabric during the rapid cycle, and one-third were ineffective even during the standard wash cycle.

The researchers also examined biofilms from 12 household machines and conducted DNA sequencing to detect pathogens and resistance genes. Their analysis confirmed the presence of potentially dangerous bacteria. Moreover, they discovered that some of these bacteria could develop resistance to detergents, making them more resilient against specific antibiotics.


Call for Safer Uniform Laundering Practices

The study highlights the need to reassess how healthcare uniforms are cleaned. Since many home machines cannot disinfect clothing adequately, the risks extend beyond personal hygiene to public health and hospital infection control.

The authors strongly recommend updating uniform-washing guidelines for healthcare workers. They propose the use of hospital-based industrial washing machines to ensure uniforms are properly disinfected, which could significantly help in controlling the spread of antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

In conclusion, these findings emphasize the urgent need for better laundering practices in healthcare. Domestic washing machines, as currently used, may fail to eliminate harmful bacteria from uniforms. Shifting to centralized hospital laundering could be a key strategy in reducing the spread of drug-resistant infections.

Reference:
  1. Domestic laundering of healthcare textiles: Disinfection efficacy and risks of antibiotic resistance transmission - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0321467)

Source-Medindia
