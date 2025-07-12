Hospital Germs Survive Washes in Home Machines, Spread Bacteria

Home washing machines may not effectively clean healthcare uniforms, increasing the risk of antibiotic-resistant infections.

Highlights: Hospital germs survive household washing machines used for healthcare uniforms

household washing machines used for healthcare uniforms Antibiotic resistance genes found in biofilms inside common domestic washers

found in biofilms inside common domestic washers Domestic detergents may increase bacterial resistance instead of killing pathogens

Danger Lurking in Domestic Washing Machines

Bacteria Withstand Both Rapid and Normal Cycles

Call for Safer Uniform Laundering Practices

A new publication has revealed that healthcare workers who launder their uniforms at home may be inadvertently spreading antibiotic-resistant bacteria through inadequate washing methods. The cleaning processes used in many households are not robust enough to eliminate microbes from medical uniforms, which increases the possibility of these pathogens spreading beyond healthcare settings.

The analysis led by Katie Laird of De Montfort University and published in PLOS ONE uncovered that up to 50% of domestic washing machines fail to disinfect healthcare uniforms during rapid wash cycles. These findings raise concerns about the safety of washing healthcare uniforms at home and the potential role they may play in spreading antimicrobial resistance.

Infections that originate in hospital environments are a growing public health issue, largely due to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Despite the risks, many healthcare professionals continue to clean their uniforms in household machines, which may not fully eliminate the harmful microbes on their work clothes.

To better understand this issue, the team tested contaminated fabric samples by washing them under both rapid and normal wash cycles. Alarmingly, half of the machines failed to disinfect uniforms during rapid cycles, and one-third were ineffective even during the standard wash cycle.

The researchers also examined biofilms from 12 household machines and conducted DNA sequencing to detect pathogens and resistance genes. Their analysis revealed the presence of antibiotic resistance genes in these biofilms. Moreover, they discovered that some of these bacteria could develop increased resistance when exposed to common domestic detergents, making them more resilient against specific antibiotics.

The study highlights the need to reassess how healthcare uniforms are cleaned. Since many home machines cannot disinfect clothing adequately, the risks extend beyond personal hygiene to public health and hospital infection control.

The authors strongly recommend updating uniform-washing guidelines for healthcare workers. They propose the use of centralized hospital laundry services to ensure uniforms are properly disinfected, which could significantly help in controlling the spread of antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

In conclusion, these findings emphasize the urgent need for better laundering practices in healthcare. Domestic washing machines, as currently used, may fail to eliminate harmful bacteria from uniforms. Shifting to centralized hospital laundering could be a key strategy in reducing the spread of drug-resistant infections.