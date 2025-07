Survival rates after dementia diagnosis have improved in most studied regions, highlighting progress in prevention and care.

Highlights: Dementia survival rates have improved over nearly two decades

have improved over nearly two decades Shifts in healthcare management impact mortality risk among dementia patients

impact mortality risk among dementia patients National dementia strategies are linked to lower death risk in most regions

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A multinational cohort study of trends in survival following dementia diagnosis



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

While dementia survival is improving worldwide, New Zealand saw rising death rates after diagnosis between 2014 and 2018-defying the global trend. #medindia #dementia #globalhealth #alzheimers’

While dementia survival is improving worldwide, New Zealand saw rising death rates after diagnosis between 2014 and 2018-defying the global trend. #medindia #dementia #globalhealth #alzheimers’

Advertisement

Widespread Improvements in Dementia Care

Advertisement

Why Dementia Outcomes are Getting Better

Exception Observed in New Zealand

Role of National Strategies in Survival Trends

A multinational cohort study of trends in survival following dementia diagnosis - (https://www.scopus.com/pages/publications/105006803836)

People diagnosed with dementia today arecompared to earlier decades, signaling progress in dementia care and early intervention.Between 2000 and 2018, data from overrevealed aacross five of eight analyzed global regions ().The regions showing reduced death rates included, suggesting thatand dementia care are making a measurable difference. These five regions account for the majority, 84 percent of all individuals included in the data.Progress inare likely key factors in this shift. More targeted drug therapies and community-based care have also contributed to longer survival after diagnosis.Improved survival offers families more time to plan care and supports clinicians in managing dementia with greater accuracy. For health policy makers, this change allows for better forecasting of dementia-related healthcare demand and resource allocation.Contrastingly,diagnosis during the same period. Between 2014 and 2018, mortality risk steadily rose, unlike the trends in other regions.The rising death rates in New Zealand aligned with a. This transition may have delayed diagnosis, causing patients to reach hospitals at more advanced stages of dementia, which can increase short-term mortality risk.Countries such as Chave eitherfor dementia. These structured efforts appear to be connected to improved survival outcomes in those regions.Future analysis will focus on how additional medical conditions influence dementia survival. While this analysis used a unified approach across countries, it did not account for comorbidities, which could play a significant role in patient outcomes.In conclusion, increasing survival rates for people living with dementia demonstrate the positive impact of enhanced prevention, personalized treatment, and national health strategies. Continued research into the effects of other health conditions will further refine care and improve outcomes for this growing population.Source-Medindia