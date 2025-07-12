About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Dementia Death Rates Drop Globally-Except in This One Country

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 12 2025 1:46 PM

Survival rates after dementia diagnosis have improved in most studied regions, highlighting progress in prevention and care.

Highlights:
  • Dementia survival rates have improved over nearly two decades
  • Shifts in healthcare management impact mortality risk among dementia patients
  • National dementia strategies are linked to lower death risk in most regions
People diagnosed with dementia today are less likely to die in the years following their diagnosis compared to earlier decades, signaling progress in dementia care and early intervention.
Between 2000 and 2018, data from over 1.2 million individuals aged 60 and above revealed a noticeable decline in mortality risk across five of eight analyzed global regions (1 Trusted Source
A multinational cohort study of trends in survival following dementia diagnosis

Go to source).


Widespread Improvements in Dementia Care

The regions showing reduced death rates included Ontario, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, suggesting that enhancements in health systems and dementia care are making a measurable difference. These five regions account for the majority, 84 percent of all individuals included in the data.


Why Dementia Outcomes are Getting Better

Progress in personalized treatment, early diagnosis, and the implementation of psychosocial support are likely key factors in this shift. More targeted drug therapies and community-based care have also contributed to longer survival after diagnosis.

Improved survival offers families more time to plan care and supports clinicians in managing dementia with greater accuracy. For health policy makers, this change allows for better forecasting of dementia-related healthcare demand and resource allocation.


Exception Observed in New Zealand

Contrastingly, New Zealand reported an increasing risk of death after dementia diagnosis during the same period. Between 2014 and 2018, mortality risk steadily rose, unlike the trends in other regions.

The rising death rates in New Zealand aligned with a national decision to shift dementia diagnosis and care from specialists to primary care. This transition may have delayed diagnosis, causing patients to reach hospitals at more advanced stages of dementia, which can increase short-term mortality risk.


Role of National Strategies in Survival Trends

Countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan, Finland, and Germany have either established or are currently developing national strategies for dementia. These structured efforts appear to be connected to improved survival outcomes in those regions.

Future analysis will focus on how additional medical conditions influence dementia survival. While this analysis used a unified approach across countries, it did not account for comorbidities, which could play a significant role in patient outcomes.

In conclusion, increasing survival rates for people living with dementia demonstrate the positive impact of enhanced prevention, personalized treatment, and national health strategies. Continued research into the effects of other health conditions will further refine care and improve outcomes for this growing population.

Reference:
  1. A multinational cohort study of trends in survival following dementia diagnosis - (https://www.scopus.com/pages/publications/105006803836)

Source-Medindia


